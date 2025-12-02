The photos that could ruin Meghan Markle!

Ever since Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies told reporters in 2021 that he wanted to subpoena Duchess Meghan as a potential witness in the Prince Andrew case, the internet has been ablaze with speculation.

Advertisement

In an interview with The Daily Beast in December 2021, he said of Meghan, “She is somebody who obviously, at least for a period of time, was a close associate of Prince Andrew and hence is in a position to perhaps have seen what he did, and perhaps heard people talk about it.”

(Credit: Backgrid)

While a Rolling Stone report insisted it was simply “standard litigation strategy”, less than two months later, Virginia’s civil case against Prince Andrew was settled without a deposition being issued and mention of Meghan was soon forgotten in the scandal that ensued back in England.

Unfortunately for Meghan, the internet never forgets and four years later, David’s comment has mushroomed into a storm of ludicrous doctored images and conspiracy threads. Some have speculated about Meghan’s supposed links to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, claims her PR team has categorically denied. Unsubstantiated internet gossip has circulated about Meghan, 44, which her representatives have dismissed as “baseless and false”.

Advertisement

An insider says, “Now any woman on a yacht or a tropical island that looks even vaguely like Meghan has been spun into some kind of confirmation.

“But the strangest part is why Meghan hasn’t bothered to fight back against these wild claims. You can ‘rise above it’, sure, but this is getting out of hand. Meghan needs to debunk theses stories and fast.”

(Credit: Instagram)

Friends of the duchess say there are persistent internet rumours, strongly denied by Meghan’s representatives, claiming to show her on a yacht with Maxwell associate Karyna Shuliak, but no credible evidence has been produced.

“There are vague claims online that it’s a stock photo with heads superimposed but no one can find the original that proves it.”

Advertisement

Last week the duchess was hit with yet another photo scandal – which her public relations team were quick to shut down – after accusations surfaced that she’d “stolen” a $2600 green one-shoulder Galvan gown she’s wearing in her upcoming Netflix Christmas special With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, that she’d previously worn for a 2022 Variety shoot.

(Credit: Netflix)

A source told Page Six that she “took the dress from the shoot without asking”, while another claimed that, “as a royal, she was required to archive all her looks. It was known that when things were pulled that they may not be returned.”

(Credit: Harper’s Bazaar)

Advertisement

While Meghan’s rep called it “categorically false”, it was yet more drama in a week when she was ridiculed over after a Harper’s Bazaar US cover revealed she likes to be “announced” as the Duchess of Sussex as she comes into a room. “Meghan will cling to her Duchess of Sussex title because it gives her a sense of importance,” Helena Chard told Fox News Digital. Ouch!

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.