Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Royals

Royal Olympians: 13 royals that have competed at the Olympic Games

From equestrian to sailing!
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer
Loading the player...

Royalty and the Olympics may seem worlds apart, yet history tells a different story. 

Advertisement

From princesses to reigning monarchs, many members of royal families around the world have competed on the world’s biggest sporting stage.

Here’s a round-up of all the royal Olympians!

(Credit: Getty)

Princess Anne

1976

Princess Anne became the first British royal to compete at the Olympics when she took part in the 1976 Montreal Games. She competed in the three-day equestrian event, though she never medalled.

She later went on to serve as president of the British Olympic Association and as a member of the International Olympic Committee.

Advertisement
(Credit: Getty)

Captain Mark Phillips

1972, 1988

The Princess Royal’s ex-husband, Captain Mark Phillips, won gold with the British equestrian team at the 1972 Olympics in Munich. 

He also won a silver medal in the same event 16 years later at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul.

(Credit: Getty)

Zara Tindall

2012

Anne and Mark’s daughter, Zara Tindall, competed at the Olympics herself at the London Games in 2012.

She won a silver medal with the British equestrian eventing team.

(Credit: Getty)

Princess Charlene of Monaco

2000

The now-Princess Charlene of Monaco competed at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney as a member of South Africa’s 4×100 metre relay medley team.

(Credit: Getty)

Prince Albert II of Monaco

1988, 1992, 1994, 1998, 2002

Like his wife, Prince Albert of Monaco is also an Olympian. He competed in the bobsleigh event at five Winter Olympics – from 1988 to 2002.

Advertisement
(Credit: Getty)

King Juan Carlos I of Spain

1972

Before he was monarch, King Juan Carlos of Spain competed in sailing at the 1972 Olympics in Munich.

(Credit: Getty)

King Felipe VI of Spain

1992

Like his father, Felipe was a member of the Spanish sailing team at the 1992 Games in Barcelona. He was also the flagbearer at the opening ceremony.

(Credit: Getty)

King Olav V of Norway

1928

King Olav won a gold medal in sailing at the 1928 Games in Amsterdam.

(Credit: Getty)

King Harald V of Norway

1964, 1968, 1972

Following in his father’s footsteps, King Harald of Norway competed at three separate Olympic Games in yachting: Tokyo in 1964, Mexico City in 1968, and Munich in 1972.

Advertisement
(Credit: Getty)

King Constantine II of Greece

1960

King Constantine of Greece won a gold medal in sailing at the 1960 Olympics in Rome.

(Credit: Getty)

Princess Cristina of Spain

1988

Infanta Cristina represented Spain in sailing at the 1988 Games in Seoul.

(Credit: Getty)

Princess Nathalie of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg

2008

Princess Nathalie, the daughter of Queen Margrethe of Denmark’s sister, Princess Benedikte, won a bronze medal for Denmark at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. She competed as a member of the dressage team.

(Credit: Getty)

Princess Haya Bint Hussein of Jordan

2000

Princess Haya represented Jordan in equestrian at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney.

Advertisement
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke
Senior Content Producer Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer

Charlotte Knoke is a Senior Content Producer working across Now To Love, Woman's Day and TV WEEK at Are Media. She writes about all things entertainment and lifestyle and has a keen interest in pop culture, royals, books, travel, and women's sport. Charlotte graduated from the University of Technology Sydney in 2023 with a Bachelor of Communication. In her current role, Charlotte particularly enjoys writing about the latest TV shows, celebrity news, fashion picks , must-read books, shopping content, and news about both the British and international royal families.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement