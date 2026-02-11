Royal Olympians: 13 royals that have competed at the Olympic Games

Royalty and the Olympics may seem worlds apart, yet history tells a different story.
From princesses to reigning monarchs, many members of royal families around the world have competed on the world’s biggest sporting stage.
Here’s a round-up of all the royal Olympians!
Princess Anne
1976
Princess Anne became the first British royal to compete at the Olympics when she took part in the 1976 Montreal Games. She competed in the three-day equestrian event, though she never medalled.
She later went on to serve as president of the British Olympic Association and as a member of the International Olympic Committee.
Captain Mark Phillips
1972, 1988
The Princess Royal’s ex-husband, Captain Mark Phillips, won gold with the British equestrian team at the 1972 Olympics in Munich.
He also won a silver medal in the same event 16 years later at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul.
Zara Tindall
2012
Anne and Mark’s daughter, Zara Tindall, competed at the Olympics herself at the London Games in 2012.
She won a silver medal with the British equestrian eventing team.
Princess Charlene of Monaco
2000
The now-Princess Charlene of Monaco competed at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney as a member of South Africa’s 4×100 metre relay medley team.
Prince Albert II of Monaco
1988, 1992, 1994, 1998, 2002
Like his wife, Prince Albert of Monaco is also an Olympian. He competed in the bobsleigh event at five Winter Olympics – from 1988 to 2002.
King Juan Carlos I of Spain
1972
Before he was monarch, King Juan Carlos of Spain competed in sailing at the 1972 Olympics in Munich.
King Felipe VI of Spain
1992
Like his father, Felipe was a member of the Spanish sailing team at the 1992 Games in Barcelona. He was also the flagbearer at the opening ceremony.
King Olav V of Norway
1928
King Olav won a gold medal in sailing at the 1928 Games in Amsterdam.
King Harald V of Norway
1964, 1968, 1972
Following in his father’s footsteps, King Harald of Norway competed at three separate Olympic Games in yachting: Tokyo in 1964, Mexico City in 1968, and Munich in 1972.
King Constantine II of Greece
1960
King Constantine of Greece won a gold medal in sailing at the 1960 Olympics in Rome.
Princess Cristina of Spain
1988
Infanta Cristina represented Spain in sailing at the 1988 Games in Seoul.
Princess Nathalie of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg
2008
Princess Nathalie, the daughter of Queen Margrethe of Denmark’s sister, Princess Benedikte, won a bronze medal for Denmark at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. She competed as a member of the dressage team.
Princess Haya Bint Hussein of Jordan
2000
Princess Haya represented Jordan in equestrian at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney.