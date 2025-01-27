Princess Anne is as well known for her tireless commitment to public service as she is for her love of horses. Unfortunately, the latter saw the Princess Royal spend five days in hospital with a concussion and minor head injuries last year.

Now, the 74-year-old has spoken about the incident for the very first time.

During her two-day tour of South Africa in January 2025, Princess Anne admitted that she had no memory of the accident and remembers “nothing.”

She was also asked about her retirement plans, sharing that it “isn’t really and option” for her. “I don’t think there’s a retirement program on this particular life,” Anne, who has been named the hardest working royal four years in a row, added.

Anne competed in the 1976 Olympic Games as a member of the British equestrian team. (Image: Getty)

On the day of the incident in June 2024, Princess Anne was seen walking near the horses on her Gatcombe Park estate. And, while the exact cause of her injuries remains uncertain, her medical team suggested they were consistent with an impact from a horse’s head or legs.

The royal was discharged from hospital on June 28th to rest and recuperate at home. Her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence thanked the Southmead Hospital team for “their care, expertise and kindness” during her stay.

Anne stepped out in public for the first time following the accident on 12 July, attending the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships. The Princess Royal looked healthy and well, despite a bruised face, as she attended the event.

The RDA was celebrating its 55th anniversary. And her Royal Highness was clearly back in her element, beaming from ear to ear as she chatted away to members of the public.

The King’s sister has been the Patron of the RDA since November 1971 and assumed the role of President in March 1986. (Image: Getty)

However, Princess Anne later cut many more engagements from her diary. The Princess Royal cancelled some appearances in Scotland and Norfolk as she and her medical team managed her work schedule.

According to PEOPLE, royal aides say that because of the long distances from her home in Gloucestershire, England, it wasn’t possible for Princess Anne to head to Scotland this time.

Instead, the Princess Royal continued with her rest and recuperation, and she began to carry out further public royal duties when her medical team gave her the green light in August.

Princess Anne is back in business. (Image: Getty)

