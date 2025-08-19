Has Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway found herself an Australian boyfriend?

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway could be living out the plot of a Hollywood rom-com right now.

The 21-year-old started studying a Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Sydney a few weeks ago. The young royal is living at St Andrew’s College and according to the rumour mill, she’s already snagged herself an Australian boyfriend.

The Daily Mail reported this week the Princess has had to rebuff the advances of a bunch of potential suitors on campus because she’s already seeing someone.

“She’s been telling them, ‘I see you all as little brothers’,” a source told the publication.

To add to the drama, Ingrid is apparently seeing someone from St Paul’s College, which is St Andrew’s long-time rival.

The Daily Mail allegedly heard two journalists gossiping about the Princess’s love life at the Kennedy Awards for Australian Journalism over the weekend.

“I hear she’s dating a Paul’s boy,” one of the journalist apparently said while at the ceremony.

Ingrid, who is second in line to the throne after her father, arrived in Australia in July.

The family uploaded a bunch of photos of Ingrid on the campus to the official Norwegian Royal Family Instagram account, announcing that she had arrived safely in Sydney.

“I’m looking forward to starting my studies at the University of Sydney,” the caption read. “It will be exciting to become a student, and I’m looking forward to gaining new perspectives on both European and international politics.

“I’m sure that I will learn a lot.”

Princess Ingrid’s mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, later posted on Instagram saying she was concerned about how much media attention is going to be on the young royal while she’s studying in Australia.

“Well, at least I hope our Princess Ingrid Alexandra will have a somewhat normal and quiet university experience on the other side of the world. That she finds friends whom she can trust and who are willing to protect her from the cameras and curious journalists,” she wrote.

“Because there will be photos. There have already been plenty of them. Photos from afar, where Ingrid clearly isn’t aware someone was taking photos of her,” she continued.

“I can’t stop people from invading her privacy by taking photos like that, I’m aware of that. But I’m also not gonna contribute to spreading these photos even further by posting those on my account. In all the years I have had this account, I have never posted paparazzi photos, and I never will either.

“In times like these this a reminder that this account is a safe space, and that goes for our royal family as well. Meaning I will, as I always have, only share photos that have been taken in an official capacity.”

