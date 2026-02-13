‘Loathes’: What Prince William REALLY thinks of Fergie

Tensions inside the Royal Family have long surrounded the relationship between Prince William and his aunt, Sarah Ferguson – and insiders claim his feelings toward “Fergie” are far from warm.

According to palace sources cited by royal biographer Andrew Lownie in his book Entitled, William has held deep frustration toward both Sarah and her former husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, for years.

The strain reportedly began long before the most recent scrutiny surrounding Andrew’s associations with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

(Credit: Getty)

One insider alleged: “There have been tensions between [William and Andrew] for years, partly occasioned by Andrew being rude about Kate, and William has long worked behind the scenes to evict his uncle from Royal Lodge. He thinks Andy is abusing the property and his privilege there. He also loathes Sarah Ferguson.”

The source went even further, claiming William is eager for change. “William can’t wait for the day when Charles throws them both out,” they said. “If Charles doesn’t, I guarantee you the first thing William does when he eventually becomes king is to get them evicted.”

Privately, William is also said to refer to his uncle as a “tosser,” reflecting just how strained the relationship has become.

Part of William’s reported dislike of Sarah dates back to her 2010 “cash for access” scandal. She was filmed offering access to Andrew for £500,000 to an undercover reporter posing as a businessman. The fallout was significant, and the following year she was not invited to William’s wedding to Catherine, Princess of Wales in 2011.

(Credit: Getty)

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey at the time, Sarah admitted the situation was painful. “I was not invited, and I chose to go and be in Thailand in a place called Kamalaya and… the jungle embraced me,” she said. “I felt that I ostracised myself by my behavior… by living with all the regrets of my mistakes.”

Despite her public remorse, royal insiders suggest the damage ran deeper. Sarah’s relationship with Queen Elizabeth II, was also complicated. According to Lownie’s sources, the late monarch allegedly described her as “The Duchess of Deceit” and believed she had betrayed the family’s trust.

“She sold access to the Royal Family to make a quick buck,” one insider claimed. “It was all calculated to prioritise her own personal interests.” The source added that the Queen viewed Sarah as someone “beyond experiencing guilt, shame, or regret for her terrible actions.”

Today, insiders suggest William sees Andrew and Sarah as liabilities to the monarchy’s reputation. Whether change comes during his father’s reign or his own, those close to the future king claim his stance is clear – and unlikely to change anytime soon.

