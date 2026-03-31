EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle “shocked” by father Thomas Markle’s new romance with younger nurse

Meghan Markle is said to be “shocked” and concerned after learning her estranged father, Thomas Markle, has gone public with a new romance – one that’s already raising eyebrows.

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According to an inside source, Meghan discovered the relationship through media reports and was unsettled by the news.

“Meghan found out from the papers, as usual. She’s shocked and thinks it’s sad because it seems from the age gap and the state of him that he’s at risk of being used,” the insider told Woman’s Day.

“Meghan’s used to dealing with swipes from her family, but she is concerned about this woman in her father’s life. The fact they’re already selling love-story interviews doesn’t bode well… She has no doubt he genuinely thinks he’s in love, but this Rio woman could easily become an even bigger thorn in her side than her father.”

(Credit: MEGA)

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The reaction comes after Thomas, 81, revealed in an interview with the Daily Mail that he is in a relationship with Rio Canedo, a Filipina nurse he met while recovering in a rehabilitation facility in the Philippines.

Thomas had relocated there following a series of serious health issues, including a stroke and a life-threatening blood clot that led to the partial amputation of his leg. It was during his recovery that he met Rio, who was caring for him as a patient. At the time, she was reportedly unaware of his connection to Meghan.

He said their bond developed gradually through conversation and time spent together, with Rio also helping him rebuild his confidence in speaking after his stroke.

Despite the controversy, those close to Thomas paint a very different picture of the relationship. “Thomas is in love and he feels like someone’s finally got his back,” a source told Woman’s Day.

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“Rio’s been a wonderful influence on him – he’s losing weight and the colour’s coming back to him. So it’s hard to argue that she might have ulterior motives when he’s so happy. He doesn’t expect to hear from Meghan but for the first time he’s starting to not care.”

(Credit: MEGA)

The development adds another layer to the long-running estrangement between father and daughter, which has played out publicly over several years. Thomas has previously spoken about attempts to reconnect, but communication remains broken.

Now living in the Philippines, he has said he prefers the quieter lifestyle and sense of community. While he acknowledges his new relationship may attract attention – particularly given the 35-year age gap – he has indicated he is no longer concerned with outside opinions.

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