The big royal change Anne might request from Charles after a tough year

Almost half a century ago, Princess Anne made the extraordinary decision to turn down her mother’s offer to grant titles to her two children.

The move sent shockwaves through an aristocracy still trying to comprehend that their father Mark Phillips had refused an earldom in 1973.

However, the new mum was determined to give her own children as “normal” and carefree an upbringing as possible.

“There are downsides to having titles,” she told Vanity Fair in 2020. “I think that was probably the right thing to do.”

(Credit: Getty)

Friends say Anne, 74, is not one to have regrets but over the years she has worried that Zara, 43, and Peter themselves might one day hold it against her. Thankfully, they’ve shown nothing but gratitude to their mum for bypassing them the perils of royal duties.

FREEDOM FROM DUTY

“I was obviously very lucky that my mother didn’t give us any titles so I really commend her on that,” said Zara in December 2023.

“We were very lucky that we got to do it a bit our own way.”

Sadly, none of them could have anticipated what would happen just months later, with the devastating cancer diagnoses for both King Charles and the beloved Princess of Wales.

“For the first time, all of them, especially Anne, started to wonder if it was a mistake to keep them ‘duty’ free,” says a royal insider.

Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall attend Royal Ascot 2022 at Ascot Racecourse (Credit: Getty)

“Having Zara and Peter on the roster would have been an extraordinary help this past year. It’s fair to say they’ve always felt somewhat guilty watching their mum work harder than any of the royals while they’ve been able to pursue their own interests, but the King’s diagnosis was a call of duty even for them.”

Now, with Zara in particular feeling the need to step up and help, it seems a title could finally be on the cards.

PRESENTING HER CASE

Palace insiders confirm Anne has already approached the King in a bid to make Zara a princess and reflect her growing desire to help out.

“The roster’s bare bones and if anyone has a say in the matter it’s the hardest working royal out there,” adds the source.

“There’s no doubt Sophie, William and Camilla have stepped up, but Anne can see how Zara – and especially her husband Mike – being available will make a huge difference. She also knows Kate and William would absolutely support the decision.”

There is also the matter of age and how long Anne can maintain her own workload, particularly after getting kicked by a horse in June.

“That incident was a red flag for Zara, who was surprised her equestrian mum would get into such a position that a horse could injure her,” says the insider.

King Charles and Princess Anne attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall (Credit: Getty)

“Zara desperately wants her to take a back seat, even if it means signing her and her family’s lives over to royal duties. Zara also wants to help support Kate and William, with whom they are incredibly close.

“Anne would never admit it, but she does feel a little more fragile these days and more accepting of her limitations, just like the King has had to and even Camilla with her pneumonia.

“But more than that, it’s Anne’s duty to ensure the King’s needs are met and she does worry about the pressure Charles has put himself under this year. Bringing Zara, Mike, and Peter if he’s willing, into the fold makes complete sense. Expect announcements in the coming year.”

