Princess Eugenie departs anti-slavery charity amid ongoing fallout from father Andrew’s ties to Epstein

Princess Eugenie has quietly stepped away from her role with Anti-Slavery International as scrutiny around her father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, continues following renewed attention on his connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

The 35-year-old royal had been a patron of the UK-based organisation for several years, but her profile has now disappeared from the charity’s website. According to a report from The Observer, Eugenie is no longer listed among the group’s supporters.

Confirming the change, the charity released a short statement thanking the princess for her involvement.

“After seven years, our patronage from HRH Princess Eugenie of York has come to an end. We thank the Princess very much for her support for Anti-Slavery International,” the organisation said. “We hope that she continues to work to end slavery for good and deliver freedom for everyone.”

The decision comes as her father, formerly the Duke of York, remains under intense public scrutiny due to his long-standing association with Epstein.

While the controversy has dragged several members of the extended royal circle into headlines, there has been no suggestion that Eugenie or her sister, Princess Beatrice, were involved in any wrongdoing connected to the case – but that hasn’t stopped the scandal from affecting them.

Eugenie first became a patron of the charity in 2019 after years of showing interest in the issue of modern slavery. Anti-Slavery International focuses on tackling modern forms of slavery, including human trafficking, forced labour and the exploitation of children.

She isn’t the only member of the York family to see charitable ties shift in recent years. Several organisations previously linked to her mother, Sarah Ferguson, distanced themselves from the former Duchess of York ahead of Andrew’s arrest, including the Teenage Cancer Trust and the British Heart Foundation.

For now, Eugenie appears to be keeping a low profile – even as the fallout from her father’s long-running scandal continues to ripple through the family.

