I can read ROOS’ minds

Donna has been communicating with animals since and could feel their emotions she was a child

In 2014, she met an animal communicator and decided then and there that she wanted to be one too

Over the past six years, she has mets hundreds of animals from around the world, including ones who’ve passed and she has helped to bring peace and clarity to their owners

Donna Hamer, 59, from the Sunshine Coast, Qld, shares her story below

Strolling through the grounds of our farm, I nattered away to my corgi, King.

Advertisement

It was 1974, and I was 10.

“I think Beleta was a bit down today,” I told King.

Beleta was my horse, and along with King, we also had cattle dogs, budgies, goldfish and cattle, and I had a special connection with all of them.

I just knew what they were feeling.

Advertisement

I love working with animals. (Image: Supplied)

When I left school in 1981, I thought about becoming a vet, but the idea of seeing animals in pain held me back.

Instead, I wound up as a legal secretary, but with ties to local animal rescue groups, my home was always overflowing with dogs and cats.

In 1998, I married a lovely man and we had a son, Jesse. Sadly, we split up when Jesse was two.

Advertisement

In 2001, I switched careers, retraining to work as a digital marketer. I wanted to work from home so I could focus on Jesse and my health, after a successful battle with breast cancer.

Throughout all this, I still took in any animal needing care.

One day, in 2014, I took in a gentle golden retriever called Fergie.

When I was around him, I’d cry buckets. Worried I’d have to return him, I spoke to someone at the rescue for advice.

Advertisement

Me at Fergie’s birthday party in 2021. (Image: Supplied)

“We should speak to an animal communicator,” the lady suggested.

“What’s that?” I asked. I’d never heard of one before and was intrigued. She explained it was a form of psychic who specialised in communicating with animals telepathically.

We arranged a Skype session with an Aussie psychic based in Peru.

Advertisement

Before our session, I sent her photos of Fergie and questions, including why Fergie was afraid of water.

“He was thrown into a pool as a puppy and almost drowned,” the communicator told me during our session.

That’s why I’d been crying! As the session came to an end, I told the psychic about my own strange connection to animals.

“Do you reckon I could do this, too?” I asked her nervously.

Advertisement

“Yes, you’ve got the touch,” she replied.

Me with a Black cockatoo at Maleny Bird Sanctuary. (Image: Supplied)

I decided then and there that I wanted to become an animal communicator and started taking workshops after finding them online.

I spent thousands, using savings from my business.

Advertisement

The trainers taught me the most amazing things, like how to transport my mind into a lost animal’s body. Most importantly, I learned how to be a conduit for pets to express their innermost thoughts.

Loading the player…

I practised a lot, providing free sessions to people and their pets through animal rescue organisations.

Family and friends initially thought I’d gone bonkers, but supported me. Once I started promoting myself on social media, things really took off. I started charging people, and in 2018, I was finally able

Advertisement

to quit my day job.

Over the last six years, I’ve done hundreds of readings on Zoom and connected with pets from all corners of the world – even those who’ve passed.

Me working with a camel at Black Mountain, 2024, (Image: Donna Cameron Prosser Photography)

I offer different-length sessions, from 20 minutes through to an hour, and fees start at $90.

Advertisement

One of the toughest sessions was for a woman whose dog had died in a car accident in which she was involved. She was devastated and having awful dreams about it. When I tuned in, a name

popped up.

“Jasper adores you,” I told her. “He wants you to find peace.”

“You’ve helped me turn a corner,” she sobbed.

Advertisement

Some animals speak through words, others flash images into my mind. One dog, whose owners thought he was a fussy eater, showed me an image of blueberries.

“My dog wouldn’t eat that,” they said, laughing.

It was no surprise when they called a few weeks later. “Taffy can’t get enough of them!” they said.

Sometimes, pets send warnings. I told the owners of an anxious dog that their pooch wasn’t flighty but worried.

Advertisement

Me with rescue dog Snowy. (Image: Supplied)

“A massive snake is living in the tree outside the house,” I told them.

A few weeks later, they found a snake.

Helping with wildlife has been amazing too. A carer once asked me about a sad baby roo that wasn’t thriving. Looking at his photo, I knew straight away that he missed his mum.

Advertisement

“Snuggle him in with some mates, and he’ll be fine!” I said.

It’s not just domestic pets I speak with. I’ve connected with horses, camels, rats and even fish! I’m also teaching others who want to hear what their furry friends say.

Our animals are always talking to us – it’s just a matter of learning to listen!

For more information, visit donnadolittle.com.au or Facebook.com/donnadolittle.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Take5 Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.