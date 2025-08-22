What to expect from Erin Patterson’s pre-sentence hearing 

Erin Patterson’s pre-sentence hearing will begin on Monday, August 25.

The 50-year-old was found guilty of three counts of murder, and one count of attempted murder, by a Victorian jury last month.

Now, she will sit through a pre-sentence hearing, where she will listen to victim impact statements from her victims’ families, before her sentence is handed down by the judge.

Here’s everything you need to know about Erin Patterson’s plea hearing.

Erin Patterson’s pre-sentence hearing (plea hearing) will take place on Monday, August 25 and Tuesday, August 26 at the Victorian Supreme Court. After the pre-sentence hearing, the judge will set the date for the sentence hearing.

What is a plea hearing (pre-sentence hearing)?

In Victoria, a plea hearing (or pre-sentence hearing) is held after a person is found guilty of an offence. The hearing allows prosecutors and the defence to make submissions on an appropriate sentence and it also gives victims, and people affected by the crime, the opportunity to deliver victim impact statements to the court if they wish to do so.

Will Erin Patterson be there?

Erin Patterson is expected to attend her plea hearing next week, however she may appear via videolink from prison.

How long does the pre-sentence hearing go for?

Erin Patterson’s pre-sentence hearing is set for two days — Monday, August 25 and Tuesday, August 26.

The length of the pre-sentence hearing will depend on how much material will be presented to the court. Crown Prosecutor Jane Warren has flagged there are a large number of victim impact statements, which may take up most of Monday.

Who will be attending?

The prosecution team, the defence team, Erin Patterson’s family and the families of the victims will most likely be in attendance on Monday and Tuesday.

What is Erin Patterson charged with?

At the trial, prosecutors alleged Erin Patterson deliberately spiked a beef wellington dish with death cap mushrooms, which she then served to members of her estranged husband’s family on July 29, 2023.

Her husband Simon Patterson’s parents, Don and Gail Patterson, and Gail’s sister, Heather Wilkinson, all died in the week following the lunch from organ failure caused by death cap poisoning.

Heather’s husband Ian also fell critically ill after the lunch but he survived following a lengthy hospital stay.

Erin was charged with, and convicted of, three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Since the trial ended, it’s been revealed that Erin was also charged with four counts of attempted murder on her estranged husband’s life in the lead up to the deadly lunch, but the charges were dropped shortly before her trial began.

What was the jury decision on Erin Patterson?

In July 2025, Erin Patterson was found guilty by a jury of using death cap mushrooms to murder her in-laws Don and Gail Patterson, along with Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson.

She was also found guilty of using death cup mushroom to attempt to murder Ian Wilkinson, Heather’s husband and the only survivor of the lunch.

The jury deliberated for seven days.

How long did Erin Patterson get?

Erin Patterson’s sentence will be determined at the sentence hearing which will occur after the pre-sentence hearing.

After she is sentenced, Erin Patterson will have 28 days to appeal the verdict.

