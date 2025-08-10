Erin Patterson’s ex-husband Simon is preparing to tell all about the mushroom murderer

It’s been just over a month since Erin Patterson was found guilty of killing her in-laws Don and Gail Patterson, both 70, along with Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson, 66.

Advertisement

And now, her ex-husband Simon Patterson could be penning a book to share what it was like being married to the convicted killer.

“Patterson is not someone likely to tell all on 60 Minutes or CNN,” journalist John Ferguson writes in The Australian.

“Expect to see him take control of the narrative, possibly via a podcast and maybe a book, but his story and how it is told is still a work in progress and in his hands.”

After the verdict was returned on July 7, one UK media outlet offered Simon up to $500K for an exclusive interview, which he reportedly denied.

Advertisement

The victims of the lunch Don, Gail and Heather. (Credit: Supplied)

LOTS TO GRIEVE

Simon requested access to daily transcripts from the trial, which he was not able to follow at the time due to being a witness.

“Your Honour, would you be able to make available, after all the legal proceedings are finished, the transcripts of all those hearings,” he asked judge Christopher Beale.

“I have a lot to grieve and am grieving a lot about all this stuff here, as I’m sure you can imagine.”

Advertisement

While the world is eager to hear from Simon, who was married to Erin from 2007 to 2015, others believe he will never publicly share his side of the story.

“If I was giving the family advice, I would suggest they just stay quiet and try to rebuild their lives because at the heart of this, there are two kids who have lost their grandparents, and they’ve effectively lost their mother,” former detective and author of the upcoming book about the trial, Recipe For Murder Duncan McNab, tells Woman’s Day.

And while no sentencing hearing has been set for Patterson, Duncan expects she will receive a life sentence.

“I would suggest life without the possibility of parole if they can do that in Victoria,” he says.

Advertisement

“She’s 50 years old now, so I doubt she’ll be seeing life on the other side of the bars until she’s extremely old or dead.”

Ian was hospitalised for weeks after the lunch. (Credit: AAP)

IAN WILKINSON RETURNS TO CHURCH

Sole survivor among the guests of the deadly lunch, Ian Wilkinson, returned to lead a sermon at Korumburra Baptist Church for the first time since Patterson was found guilty of killing

his wife Heather.

The 71-year-old pastor was applauded by the congregation on July 20, before wasting no time in reading psalms.

Advertisement

“I should introduce myself… my name is Ian. I used to lead services here,” he told the congregation.

“And I’m pleased to be back with you.”

Patterson’s five-bedroom home. (Image: Getty)

BATTLE FOR THE HOUSE

Just two-and-a-half weeks after the verdict was handed down, the Supreme Court issued a restraining order in relation to Patterson’s home in Leongatha, where the lunch that killed three was served in July 2023.

Advertisement

This order applied for by the DPP seeks to keep the house to cover any compensation claims made after sentencing.

But the DPP are not the only ones wanting a slice of Patterson’s forever home, valued at $1.2 million.

In April, just prior to the Supreme Court trial starting, Patterson’s defence team secured a mortgage over the home to cover her legal fees, which are believed to be extensive.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.