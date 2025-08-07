ERIN PATTERSON: The shocking video evidence that put her behind bars

As Erin Patterson settles into prison life after her nine-week Supreme Court trial – video evidence that was shown to the jury has been released that shows her attempts at covering up the deadly lunch that killed three of her relatives.

“This is one of the most horrendous crimes you could imagine – it was calculated and executed,” former detective and author of the upcoming book about the trial, Recipe For Murder, Duncan McNab tells Woman’s Day.

“The jury found her guilty of sitting at her dining room table with a lunch she prepared for four innocent people, knowing that what they’re eating would probably kill them.”

On July 29, 2023, Patterson served a beef Wellington laced with death cap mushrooms to her in-laws Don and Gail Patterson, both 70, along with Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson, 66, at her home in Leongatha. She was also found guilty of attempting to kill Heather’s husband Ian Wilkinson, 71.

ERIN VISITS THE SERVO

The day after the fatal lunch, Patterson stopped into a service station while driving with her child, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

In the video, the 50-year-old who was reportedly suffering from diarrhoea at the time, visited the service station bathroom for just nine seconds before purchasing some sandwiches and lollies.

During the trial, Patterson testified that her short bathroom break was to dispose of the tissues she used to clean herself up after having to relieve herself in bushland.

DISCHARGE FROM HOSPITAL

On the morning of July 31, Patterson presented at Leongatha Hospital claiming to have symptoms of food poisoning but refused a full-examination by medical staff and left five minutes later.

After leaving against all medical advice, and knowing Don, Gail, Heather and Ian had been hospitalised with suspected death cap mushroom poisoning the previous day, Dr Chris Webster called the police to request they bring her back.

“I have a concern regarding a patient that presented here earlier but has left the building and is potentially exposed to a fatal toxin from mushroom poisoning, and I’ve tried several times to get hold of her mobile phone,” Chris said in the Triple Zero call.

“There was five people that ate a meal on Saturday and two of them are in intensive care at Dandenong Hospital. Two have just been transferred from Leongatha Hospital to Dandenong Hospital, and Erin presented this morning with symptoms of poisoning.”

Patterson eventually returned to hospital around an hour-and-a-half later and was transferred to Monash Medical Centre. As Don, Gail and Heather’s health worsened, Erin was discharged the following afternoon with no abnormal symptoms.

DOCTOR INVESTIGATES THE LEFTOVERS

A few hours after Patterson discharged herself from hospital, Chris and his colleague Dr Veronica Foote begin to suspect death cap mushrooms were used in the beef Wellington served for lunch just days beforehand.

Screenshot of the message received by Dr Muldoon. (Image: Supreme Court of Victoria)

Dr Foote is seen here taking a photo of the leftovers recovered from Patterson’s bin. This photo was sent to Dr Laura Muldoon at Monash Hospital who assessed Patterson there.

These leftovers were later examined by a mycologist at the Royal Botanical Gardens in Melbourne, and were confirmed to be death caps.

ERIN DUMPS THE DEHYDRATOR

The day after Patterson was discharged from Monash Hospital, she was caught by a CCTV at the Koonawarra Transfer Station dumping the dehydrator use to prepare the death cap mushrooms used in the beef Wellington.

Two days later on August 4, police discovered the dehydrator at the tip. Patterson admitted during her testimony that she lied to police about ever owning the dehydrator and dumping it.

Death cap mushroom debris was detected on the trays inside the dehydrator once it was collected by police and tested.

“You don’t accidentally poison four people – it takes a lot of effort to fool people with death caps,” Duncan says.

Patterson’s dehydrator was found in a skip bin at the Koonawarra Transfer Station. (Image: Supreme Court of Victoria)

He says Patterson’s disposal of the dehydrator was a deliberate attempt at covering her tracks.

“She wilfully lied to the cops about the dehydrator, and it was one of the many lies she dropped along the way.”

POLICE INTERVIEW ERIN AT HER HOME

The video above shows police officers confiscating Patterson’s phone early on in the investigation.

“We’re completing our search. The only outstanding item is that mobile phone that you’ve got there, so I’ll seize that from you,” Detective Seargeant Farrell told Patterson in the video.

It was later revealed Patterson had switched her phone out for a second device that had been reset multiple times.

Police never recovered her main phone, known as Phone A, however police were able to obtain cell tower data that helped track Patterson’s movements in the weeks leading up to the deadly lunch.

