Erin Patterson shock: questions over her mother’s death!

After the recent revelation Erin Patterson allegedly tried to poison her ex-husband Simon Patterson multiple times in the lead up to the deaths of her in-laws after the fatal lunch in July 2023, the convicted killer’s dysfunctional relationship with her own mother is now being put under the microscope.

According to the Daily Mail, a source in a true-crime Facebook group who was interviewed by police, said Victoria Police feared that there were more victims, including her Mum Heather Scutter, who passed away in January 2019.

In text messages to friends shortly after Heather’s death, Patterson shared her thoughts on her “cold robot” mother and “doormat” dad, Eitan Scutter, who died in 2011.

“It was like being brought up in a Russian orphanage where they don’t touch babies,” Erin confided.

“Dad wanted to be warm and loving to us but mum wouldn’t let him because it would spoil us so he did as he was told.”

NEVER ENDING BATTLE

Heather’s home in Eden, NSW, sold for $900,000 in 2019. (Real Estate.com.au)

While Patterson shared a strained relationship with her mother, Heather and Eitan’s neighbors in Eden, NSW, revealed Patterson stayed Heather just before Christmas in 2018.

In May 2019, as her mother’s estate was being sorted, Patterson revealed she was excited about buying land in Leongatha, where just four years later she would host the deadly lunch.

“I bought this today,” she posted on Facebook. “Literally so excited I can’t breathe.”

Heather’s death was not treated as suspicious at the time and was not investigated.

While Patterson was on the stand giving testimony in July this year, Patterson spoke about her upbringing in Glen Waverley.

“When I was a kid, Mum would weigh us every week to make sure we weren’t putting on too much weight and so I went to the extreme of barely eating,” Patterson told the court.

“I’d been fighting a never-ending battle of low self-esteem most of my adult life, and the further inroads I made into being middle-aged, the less, less good I felt about myself.”

TRIED TO POISON SIMON

Simon skipped the deadly lunch in July 2023 because he feared Patterson was trying to poison him. (Image: Getty)

Just last week, it was revealed that Simon Patterson, turned down his ex-wife’s invitation to lunch because he feared she was trying to poison him.

In a pre-trial hearing held last year, Simon told the court he’d fallen seriously ill on four separate occasions after eating food prepared by his ex-wife between November 2021 and September 2022.

Simon’s GP, Dr Christopher Ford, told him to create a spreadsheet of everything he had eaten around the time of the illnesses to figure out what was making him sick.

“When I made the spreadsheet and looked at what I’d come up with my thought was; this could appear to someone else looking at this that Erin was a cause because of the food,” Simon told the pre-trial hearing.

“I didn’t really seriously entertain that possibility.”

