The future of teeth straightening is here – and it’s all in your phone

Remember when getting your teeth straightened meant regular trips to the orthodontist, sitting in waiting rooms, and scheduling appointments around all your other commitments?

Those days are becoming a thing of the past, thanks to innovative Melbourne clinic Urban Smile and their game-changing approach to clear aligner treatment.

BEYOND THE TRADITIONAL BRACES EXPERIENCE

While clear aligners themselves aren’t new, what’s revolutionary is how treatment is now being monitored and managed.

“Traditionally, patients would visit a clinic every 6 to 8 weeks,” explains Dr Sarah Lawrence, Specialist Orthodontist and Co-Founder at Urban Smile. “Now, patients take a quick scan each week from the comfort of their own home.”

HOW AI IS CHANGING THE GAME

Urban Smile has adopted cutting-edge technology called Dental Monitoring, which transforms your smartphone into a dental tracking device.

Using a simple phone attachment called a scan box, patients complete weekly scans of their teeth from anywhere with Wi-Fi – whether that’s at home, during a lunch break, or even while travelling.

The real magic happens behind the scenes. Advanced AI software analyses each scan in real time, tracking tooth movement, aligner fit, and oral hygiene. It can detect subtle changes that might be missed in traditional check-ups and provides guidance on when it’s time to switch to the next set of aligners.

If the system spots any issues, it immediately alerts both the patient and the clinical team, ensuring problems are caught early and treatment stays on track.

WHAT CAN CLEAR ALIGNERS ACTUALLY FIX?

Clear aligners can address a wide range of dental issues, from simple spacing problems to more complex bite corrections. Overbites, underbites, crossbites, crowding, gaps, and even those stubborn snaggle teeth can all potentially be treated.

The treatment works through a series of custom-made aligner trays, each designed to move teeth incrementally. Each set is worn for about one week for 20-22 hours a day before moving to the next.

The major advantage? No dietary restrictions – simply remove them when eating or drinking anything other than water.

A MORE FLEXIBLE APPROACH TO TREATMENT

The AI-driven monitoring system means fewer interruptions to daily life. Instead of regular clinic visits, patients stay closely monitored every week while maintaining their usual routines.

“Clear aligner treatment should fit into your life, not the other way around,” says Dr Lawrence. “This technology allows our patients to keep progressing with their treatment while carrying on with their daily routines. It’s remote care, but always with specialist oversight.”

MAKING TREATMENT ACCESSIBLE

Urban Smile offers free consultations that include X-rays, 3D digital scans, and dental photos. Treatment plans are simplified into three categories:

All plans include the Dental Monitoring app, take-home whitening, and aftercare retainers.

