Star-studded smiles: The best celebrity grins

A smile can light up a room and it is the first thing you notice about a person.
Whether it’s a welcoming grin or a cheesy smirk, you can recognise some of these stars with just a flash of their smile.
Whilst our favourite red-carpet celebrities can certainly play the part on screen, they definitely use their pearly whites as a winning asset.
We’ve put together some of our favourite grins…
Julia Roberts
The famous Julia Roberts smile, iconic in her leading romance films, Pretty Woman, Notting Hill and My Best Friend’s Wedding.
Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis’ smile has appeared in some of our favourite movies! From her iconic role as Jamie in Friends with Benefits to her position as an ambitious dancer in Black Swan, Mila’s grin is one to remember.
Hugh Grant
Hugh Grant’s smile has been a hallmark of his charming performances, playing the romantic lead in Notting Hill or the witty, lovable bachelor in Four Weddings and a Funeral.
Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman’s smile is one to remember throughout his films. Whether it’s in his role as Wolverine or his bubbly energy in The Greatest Showman, the 56-year-old can work the charm!
Katy Perry
As a performer on stage, Katy Perry has the perfect smile to light up the screen!
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton’s smile exudes grace and warmth and is certainly used to the max for royal engagements or public appearances.
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson’s smile perfectly complements her roles, from her role as Black Widow in The Avengers or her character as an introspective character in Lost in Translation, where her smile conveys depth and emotion.
