7 inflatable pool toys to add a splash to your next backyard get-together

Nothing says summer more than swimming – or rather floating – in the pool all day, and even night on some occasions, to beat the heat.
Whether it be alone, with friends, family or even your beloved pooch, cooling off in the pool doesn’t have to be a dull time.
Rather, we can create our own fun at home with a range of colourful, inflatable toys to lounge on or to entertain the kids with – ideally both.
To help you find pool toys that will suit your needs – whether that be relaxing in the water or adding a splash to your next backyard get-together – we’ve found some of the best in Australia.
The best inflatable pool toys in Australia
Intex 142cm Pink Flamingo Inflatable Ride-On Toy
$53 at Myer
Sunnylife Luxe Lie On Float Strawberry Pink Berry
$89.99 at The Iconic
Inject a little extra fun into your weekends spent soaking up the sun with this delicious strawberry-style pool inflatable that looks good enough to eat.
Also available at:
- $74.33 from Amazon
- $89.99 from City Beach
Intex Inflatable Water Slide
$222.30 (usually $299.99) at Amazon
Make a big splash by taking the plunge down with the Intex Water Slide – the perfect addition to your backyard pool as you enjoy the summer season.
Also available at:
- $222.30 from Big W
Lazy Dayz Inflatable Volleyball Set
$49.95 at Temple & Webster
Streets Bubble O’Bill Pool Inflatable
$5 (usually $10) at BCF
“Who doesn’t love the idea of floating on a Bubble O’Bill while eating a Bubble O’Bill in the warm summer sun? Great fun gift for someone who gets the fuzzy’s with that bit of childhood nostalgia!” said a reviewer, and we couldn’t agree more.
Wahu Hole-in-Won
from $24.99 at Amazon
Make pool time extra fun this summer with a game of Wahu Hole in Won. “Fantastic product our little family absolutely loved it in the pool, highly recommend,” said a reviewer.
Somersault Inflatable Octopus Ring Toss
$10 at Big W
Something for the whole family to enjoy, this octopus ring toss will turn your pool into a competition as you enjoy some fun in the sun.
What are inflatable pool toys made of?
Typical, inflatable pool toys are made of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), a type of plastic known for its durability, flexibility, and water resistance.
Some inflatable pool toys also have nylon or polyester fabric reinforcements inside to improve strength and durability, especially for larger or more complex designs.
Can you recycle inflatable pool toys?
Given the materials, recycling inflatable pool toys can be challenging because PVC is not easily recyclable through most curbside recycling programs.
Since PVC contains additives like plasticisers, it makes it harder to recycle compared to other types of plastic, and it can also release harmful chemicals during the recycling process if not handled properly.
In recent years, however, some manufacturers have started exploring eco-friendly alternatives, such as thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), which is more environmentally friendly compared to traditional PVC.
