Hot nights hit early this year, so I turned to the Shark TurboBlade Fan

Summer arrived early this year, and with it came those muggy, restless nights where no amount of tossing and turning seems to help. I’d been on the hunt for a fan that could actually make a difference without making my room look like a tech warehouse. I wanted something sleek, quiet(ish), and easy to use… a tall order, I know.

That’s when I stumbled across the Shark TurboBlade Ultra Powerful Bladeless Tower Fan, and from the moment it came out of the box, I could tell this was a step up from my usual desk fan setup.

Setup was a breeze, literally. The fan slots together in minutes, and once it’s standing tall, it looks surprisingly chic. I’d call it the minimalist’s dream: slim, modern, and stylish enough to blend into just about any room. Gone are the days of clunky plastic grilles and wobbly stands.

I also immediately loved that it’s bladeless, which not only looks better but feels a lot safer (especially if you’ve got pets or little ones running around). And the remote control? A total game-changer. I can’t tell you how nice it is to adjust the settings without having to crawl out from under the sheets in the middle of the night.

After using it for a full week, through several warm nights and a couple of hot afternoons working from home, here’s my honest take on how it performed.

Woman’s Day’s Shark TurboBlade Ultra Powerful Bladeless Tower Fan review verdict Our rating: 7/10

Why we rated it a 7/10: The Shark TurboBlade scores big points for its sleek design, portability, and overall ease of use. It’s a great addition to any bedroom or home office if you want targeted cooling without turning on the whole aircon. That said, it’s not whisper-quiet and while the airflow is decent, it doesn’t quite reach “icy breeze” levels in larger rooms. Pros Easy to set up and use

Sleek, modern design fits into any room

Remote control is convenient for adjusting settings without getting up Cons Relatively noisy at higher speeds

Airflow not as strong as a full air conditioner

Quite expensive for a personal tower fan

The Shark TurboBlade Bladeless Tower Fan can pivot from vertical to horizontal. (Credit: Supplied)

What’s so special about Shark TurboBlade Ultra Powerful Bladeless Tower Fan?

The Shark TurboBlade fan is all about combining convenience, functionality, and style. It’s ideal for those sticky days when you want decent airflow without committing to blasting the air conditioner.

It features:

A bladeless design that’s modern, safe, and easy to clean



A remote control for effortless adjustments from across the room



Multiple speed settings so you can fine-tune airflow depending on the temperature



Dimensions: 22cm x 22cm x 100cm (approx.)



Price: From $399.990



It’s definitely designed with both aesthetics and practicality in mind — and it manages to look good in every corner of the house, from beside the couch to next to the bed.

Shark TurboBlade materials and size

The fan is built with durable plastic housing and a bladeless airflow channel that distributes air evenly. The integrated control panel on the top is simple to use and feels intuitive, even if you’re not a gadget person.

Because of its tall, narrow tower design, it’s compact enough to slot beside a desk, dresser, or bed without taking up too much space — about 100cm tall and 22cm wide. Despite its lightweight build, it feels stable and well-balanced once positioned.

How to use Shark TurboBlade Ultra Powerful Bladeless Tower Fan

Using the Shark TurboBlade couldn’t be easier.

Position the fan in your desired spot to maximise airflow.

Optional: Turn on oscillation mode to help cool a wider area.

Use the remote control or the top panel to toggle through the speed settings until you find your sweet spot.



It also has a timer function, which is handy if you like falling asleep to a gentle breeze without it running all night.

The fan has 10 speed settings. (Credit: Supplied.)

Results from our test

After a full week of testing, I found the Shark TurboBlade to be a strong performer for small to medium spaces. It kept my bedroom comfortably cool without the dry chill of an air conditioner, and I loved being able to angle it toward my workspace during the day.

That said, at higher speeds it’s noticeably louder — not unbearable, but definitely more of a hum than a whisper. The airflow is steady and refreshing, though it won’t completely replace an aircon on scorching days. It’s more about gentle comfort than arctic blasts, which I actually prefer for sleeping.

Overall, it’s ideal for bedrooms, home offices, or living areas where you want consistent cooling without the fuss of installing anything permanent.

Overall, is Shark TurboBlade worth it?

If you’re after a stylish, easy-to-use fan that fits seamlessly into your space, the Shark TurboBlade is a solid choice. It’s practical, modern, and has just enough features to feel like an upgrade without being complicated.

However, if you’re someone who really struggles with heat and wants heavy-duty cooling, this might not quite hit the mark. It’s great for moderate summer days or nighttime use, but on those relentless 35-degree scorchers, you’ll probably still need your aircon or a stronger fan.

For me, it’s the perfect “in-between” solution, something that makes those warm evenings far more bearable, especially when I just want a gentle, consistent breeze.

Where to buy Shark TurboBlade Ultra Powerful Bladeless Tower Fan

