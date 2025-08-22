Everyone’s talking about rebounders – here are the ones worth bouncing on

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

If you’re starting to notice a trend of people bouncing their way through workouts on a rebounder trampoline, you’re not alone!

While walking pads have already had (and will continue to have) a moment, rebounder trampolines are taking Australia by storm.

Many Aussie’s have embraced the trend, and it’s easy to see why. These compact trampolines offer a low-impact, joint-friendly way to get your heart rate up, improve balance and enjoy a fun cardio session… all from home.

So whether you’re looking for a premium model for your home gym, or a foldable option that is easy to stash under the bed, there’s a rebounder trampoline in Australia to suit every fitness level and lifestyle.

ADVWIN 50″ Rebounder Mini Trampoline $96.43 at Amazon Best for: Large, full-body cardio surface The ADVWIN 50″ Rebounder packs serious cardio into a compact frame. It’s made from alloy steel, has a quiet bungee system, and a height-adjustable handlebar, which means it’s perfect for both playful workouts and functional movement. This rebounder features a durable steel frame and 36 high-quality bungee cords. One reviewer said, “Fantastic trampoline! Didn’t take too long to put together, but putting the trampoline mat on isn’t easy and I hurt my fingers a lot! Very fiddly and you need a lot of strength! But all the pain of putting it together is worth it!” Key features: Stable hexagon-shaped

Supports up to 150kg

6-level adjustable handlebar

Anti-slip jumping mat SHOP NOW

IW IWORKOUT 50″ Rebounder Mini Trampoline $165.79 at Amazon Best for: Space-saving Designed for both performance and convenience, the IWORKOUT 50″ Rebounder features 39 heavy-duty bungee cords, ensuring a smooth and responsive bounce that’s gentle on the joints. The T-shaped adjustable handlebar offers three height settings (115cm, 125cm, and 137cm), providing a comfortable grip for users of varying heights. With a maximum weight capacity of 150kg, it’s suitable for adults and teenagers seeking an effective home workout solution. “It’s sturdy, quiet, and easy to assemble. Perfect for indoor use, doesn’t take up much space. It’s a great way to stay active and have fun while exercising in the comfort of my own home,” a review from Amazon states. Key features: Stable hexagon-shaped

Supports up to 150kg

3-level adjustable handlebar

Anti-slip jumping mat SHOP NOW

Jumpsport 350 Pro Fitness Trampoline $769 at Temple & Webster Best for: Tailored tension control This rebounder from Temple & Webster is made for serious bouncing. Crafted with a heavy-duty steel frame, 36 adjustable EnduroLast cords, and a lay-flat skirt mat that delivers a smooth, responsive bounce ideal for high intensity workouts. With arched legs for additional stability, this rebounder is great for group and personal training. The Jumpsport 350 Pro has earned 5-star reviews across the board on Temple & Webster, with reviews stating, “This rebounder has changed my life, my fitness and has enabled me to exercise in the comfort of my own home. I highly recommend it.” As well as, “Great rebounder. Love how its tension is adjustable. Very easy to assemble and use.” Key features: 82.5cm jump area

Supports up to 136kg

7 adjustable tension settings

Commercial grade construction SHOP NOW

Domyos Fit Trampo 100 $89.99 at Decathlon Best for: Beginner-friendly If you’re just starting your rebounding journey, the Domyos Fit Trampo 100 is the way to go. Sturdy, safe, and simple. It’s built with a core steel frame and 36 springs, so it’s ideal for fun indoor cardio that won’t tip over — even in active routines at home. With almost 700 five-star reviews, this rebounder is one of the most popular around. Reviews say, “Awesome product, exceptional value,” and “It is very good for toning muscles and saving you from having to do exercises on wet days.” Key features: 80cm jump area

Supports up to 100kg

Compact design

36 springs SHOP NOW

Fit Bounce Pro $850 at Amazon Best for: Silent, low-impact bounce The Fit Bounce Pro is a thoughtfully engineered rebounder. It’s a whisper-quiet, half-folding design with double the usual bungee connectors for a joint-loving bounce. It comes ready to use and even includes a handy bounce counter, carry bag, and access to hundreds of online workouts and a rebounding DVD. The Fit Bounce Pro has a 4.7-star rating, from over 1,000 reviews. “I have unpacked my rebounder and jumped on it to give it a try. It is very sturdy (but not heavy to move). Setting it up is very easy, I did it on my own, there is definitely no need for 2 people as instructions suggest,” one reviewer commented. Key features: 40″ diameter

Supports up to 150kg

Stability handle bar is available to buy separately

Able to be transported with carry bag SHOP NOW

Domyos Fit Trampo 500 $209.99 at Decathlon Best for: Support-oriented Built on a robust steel frame, the Trampo 500 features six foldable legs with non-slip foot pads for top-tier stability on any surface. A removable front support bar that gives you confidence as you rebound, and 24 elasticated bungee cords deliver a dynamic yet quiet bounce that’s easy on your joints and the floor below. Reviewers praise it, saying “The Domyos mini trampoline is very sturdy, with a great and comfortable bounce. I’m able to get a good workout, whilst increasing my daily steps, but without jarring my arthritic joints. It’s also lots of fun.” Key features: 81cm jump area

Supports up to 110kg

Campact design and foldable legs

24 springs SHOP NOW

With so many rebounder trampolines in Australia, it can be hard to know which is the right one for you. If you’re still indecisive, we’ve made it simple and broken down which rebounder is best for your needs:

Requirement Recommendation Where To Buy Space-saving IWORKOUT 50″ Foldable AMAZON AUSTRALIA Tailored tension control JumpSport 350 Pro TEMPLE & WEBSTER Beginner-friendly Domyos Fit Trampo 100 DECATHLON Support-oriented Domyos Fit Trampo 500 DECATHLON Silent, low-impact bounce Fit Bounce Pro AMAZON AUSTRALIA Large, full-body cardio surface ADVWIN 50″ AMAZON AUSTRALIA

What makes a good rebounder? There are a few things to consider before bouncing onto a rebounder.



Size: there are a range of sizes available for rebounders – smaller variations are great for apartments or small homes, while a larger rebounder will allow for more dynamic moves.



Stability: if you’re new to rebounding, consider one with a handrail or handlebars for added safety and confidence.



Portability: some rebounders are able to be folded – something to consider when choosing where your rebounder will live. Do you have a spare bedroom it will be stored in, or do you require a folding one to easily store underneath the bed?



Weight capacity: all rebounders will differ here, so a good idea to check that it will support you while in use. Why do people like rebounders? Rebounding is a great form of low-impact exercise. It will help increase cardio fitness while still being gentle on your joints, and far less tiring than going for a jog!