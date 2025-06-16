Pampering your dog means caring for every part of their day – from energising walks and cosy naps to playful moments and stylish apparel.

For dog lovers, it’s about making sure they feel comfortable, loved, and ready for whatever adventures lie ahead. Whether it’s a comfy bed, a durable leash, or gear that fits just right, every detail counts in giving your pup the best life possible.

Since 2019, Dog Friendly Co. has been crafting stylish, comfortable essentials. Everything from viral harnesses to leashes, collars, beds, these products make life with your dog easier and more enjoyable.

WHEN ONLY THE BEST WILL DO

To celebrate five years, enjoy up to 65% off sitewide – no code needed.

Here’s how to elevate every walk, nap, and moment with your pup.

(Credit: Dog Friendly Co.) 01 WALK Dog Lovers Pack, $197 (now $121) from Dog Friendly Co. This Dog Lovers Pack includes a comfy, super cute and easy to fit harness, an unbreakable and tactical collar and anti-shock bungee leash, plus custom name patch! Available in 16 gorgeous shades (including 4 x Premium Neutral hues). Shop Now

(Credit: Dog Friendly Co.) 02 SLEEP Chill Pill Memory Foam Dog Bed (small), $189 from Dog Friendly Co. This very soft and supportive memory foam bed can not only be styled to suit your decor, its sleek style is designed to help your pup relax, unwind and feel safe. Available in small, medium and large for comfort. It features removable slip covers and is available in three shades. Shop Now

(Credit: Dog Friendly Co.) 03 ACCESSORIES Dog Poop Bag Holder, $18 from Dog Friendly Co. Don’t ever forget your poo bags again! This cute and handy poop bag holder comes in 16 shades to suit your style and attaches securely to any leash or harness for easy access. Shop Now

(Credit: Dog Friendly Co.) 04 PLAY Penta Ball, $15 from Dog Friendly Co. Play time is essential for preventing boredom and stimulating your doggo’s senses. This rubber ball and treat dispenser in-one allows your furry friend hours of play. Available in small, medium and large. Shop Now

(Credit: Dog Friendly Co.) 05 APPAREL Winter Dog Hoodies (XXXS), $39 from Dog Friendly Co. This cosy and easy-to-wear winter hoodie is perfect for any chic pooch. It’s stylish, warm and comfy fleece interior is perfect for them to snuggle in during the winter months. Available in seven fashionable shades in sizes XXXS – XL Shop Now

