We need to talk about your pet’s stinky breath

There’s nothing more heart-warming than the unconditional love of a pet… even when they’re breathing straight in your face. Many of us think that bad breath is normal for dogs and cats.

However Dr Michael Yazbeck, Clinical Director at Greencross Vets says this is actually a myth, and that funky odour could be a sign of underlying health issues.

August is National Pet Dental Awareness Month, so it’s a timely reminder to tell your vet about any changes in your dog or cat’s breath.

(Credit: Getty)

WHY IS IT IMPORTANT?

“Bad breath is common, but it is not normal, so if it is there, then there is something wrong that needs attention,” Dr Yazbeck explains. “By far the most common cause of bad breath is dental disease, but sometimes it can indicate that something else is going on, so it’s really important that a vet assesses the pet’s mouth and overall health to determine what the issue is.”

A visit to the vet can ensure that any tooth and gum diseases are treated early, while also ruling out any other potential causes. “It could be anything including but not limited to dental disease, infection, a foreign object stuck in the mouth, cancer, diabetes and kidney failure,” he adds.

(Credit: Getty)

KEEP THEIR TEETH HEALTHY

If your pet’s breath smells like rotten eggs, has a urine-like odour or has a sweet and fruity scent similar to overripe pear and banana it’s time to see a vet.

Along with regular check-ups, Dr Yazbeck recommends giving them dental treats and getting them into the habit of regular brushing if possible. “The most effective tool is brushing your pets’ teeth daily at home,” he advises.

Human toothpaste can contain ingredients that are harmful for pets, so choose a product that is formulated for cats or dogs. “Use either a baby toothbrush or a finger brush designed for pets, with a pet tooth paste or gel,” Dr Yazbeck says. “Start young and gradually get them accustomed to brushing, and make it a positive experience.”

(Credit: Getty)

SIGNS TO LOOK FOR

Petbarn’s Scents Check Dental Health campaign encourages pet parents to check their pets’ breath. Anything other than a neutral smell could be a sign they need to see your vet. Here are a few things to keep an eye out for…

Bad breath

Red gums

Bleeding gums

Brown material on the teeth

Loose, missing or broken teeth

Difficulty eating or reluctance to eat

