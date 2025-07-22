Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Lifestyle Pets

This Aussie dog brand is giving away $10,000 to one lucky pet parent

Find out how you can win!
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer

Premium Australian dog brand Pawezy is giving away a life changing $10,000 in cash to one lucky dog owner!

As part of their biggest giveaway ever, Pawezy is offering Aussie dog lovers the chance to win a $10,000 cash prize. Here’s how you can enter!

For every $50 spent at pawezy.com.au, customers receive one entry into the giveaway, and there’s no limit on the amount of entries allowed!

Running from 7 July 2025 until 7 October 2025, this giveaway is open to Australian residents aged 18+, and one winner will be drawn and announced after the closing date.

For the full list of terms and conditions, head to https://pawezy.com.au/pages/10k-giveaway-faq.

Never shopped at Pawezy before? Here are the items we’re adding to cart!

01

EasyFit Air No-Pull Kit

$116 (usually $145) at Pawezy

Thanks to the ultra-soft AirFlex webbing, the EasyFit No-Pull Harness provides comfort for your dog while stopping their pulling instantly. Just slide it over your dog’s head and the magnetic buckle fastens in seconds.

It also comes with a matching leash and poo pouch, and you can even customise it and add your dog’s name!

Sizes: XS, S, M, L

Colours: Daydream, Bubblegum, Breeze, Champagne

SHOP NOW

02

Reflective Leash

$42 at Pawezy

Night walks just got safer. The Pawezy Reflective Leash features highly visible reflective stitching that keeps you and your dog seen in low light, while the heavy-duty clip ensures your pup stays secure.

Plus, the durable D-ring lets you clip on keys, treats, or whatever else you need.

Size: 152cm

Colours: Royal, Black, Latte, Mint, Chocolate, Moss, Silver, Fuchsia, Plum, Citrus, Ruby

SHOP NOW
03

Hip & Joint Powder

$35 at Pawezy

This joint supplement is specially crafted to support your dog’s joint health, mobility, and daily comfort, ensuring your companion stays active and moves effortlessly throughout all stages of life.

Sizes: Small (Under 11 kgs), Medium (11-34 kgs), Large (Over 34 kgs)

SHOP NOW

04

BackSeat Car Cover

$97.20 (usually $121.50) at Pawezy

Road trips with your dog shouldn’t mean destroying your car. This waterproof back seat cover protects against hair, dirt, mud, and scratches so you don’t need to worry about cleaning up.

It installs in seconds on any car, SUV, or truck, and when you’re done just wipe it down and shake it clean – it’s that simple.

Size: 143cm x 54cm 

Colour: Black

SHOP NOW
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke
Senior Content Producer Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer

