As a dog owner, Lyka had been on my radar for a little while. I’d heard they were an Australian company creating healthy dog food that was delivered straight to your home.

Advertisement

It ticked a number of boxes for me and my dog, Biscotti, so I decided to sign up and see if he enjoyed the food.

This is my honest review of the experience of signing up the Lyka platform, ordering the food and what impact it has on my dog Biscotti so far.

Signing up

Signing up for Lyka was really simple. You can click Get Started on the Lyka website to be taken through steps to create a profile of your pet.

You will need information such as their breed, their age, their activity level and their weight. This helps Lyka suggest what food might be suitable, including the serving size.

Advertisement

Biscotti is a Labrador Kelpie cross who has no health problems and no food intolerances. I set his activity level as “loves to play”, which was the middle tier. This essentially gave him access to the whole meal plan, except for the Hypoallergenic Pro therapeutic diet.

Biscotti is an active dog who loves to play, so I set him at the middle activity tier in the Lyka platform (Credit: Supplied)

Choosing the meals

Once your pup’s profile is created, all of the available meals will be shown to you as well as the suggested serving size.

There are a range of food types available, including:

Advertisement

Grass fed beef bowl

Free range chicken bowl

Barn raised turkey bowl

Grass fed lip lickin’ lamb bowl

Wild caught kangaroo bowl

Rangleland goat hypoallergenic pro (this is available to dogs with allergies after vet approval)

Biscotti got a range of all the bowls apart from the goat. You can see details of each meal on the Lyka platform and whether it may be suitable for your dog.

When ordering, I decided to reduce the serving size that was suggested because he is actually a lot smaller than his breed typically is so he needs less food. His vet has also noted he needs to lose weight (one of the reasons we have signed him up to Lyka!) It was really simple to select a different serving size on the platform.

The first delivery

I was sent a starter box for my first delivery. This gave a range of all the food available so Biscotti could try them out and see what he did and didn’t like.

When you sign up for a starter box, you can opt in to a continuous plan or just select this box that will later convert to a plan. You can pause or cancel at any time.

Advertisement

The Lyka platform is simple and easy to use (Credit: Supplied)

Lyka recommends slowly transitioning your dog to its food and gives you a detailed guide for how to do it.

Generally, Biscotti is pretty good at switching food and so I wasn’t that worried.

I took note of which food he tended to eat more quickly than others (he finished every bowl – he is part Labrador) so I could order more of those next time. However, he did really enjoy everything we ordered.

Advertisement

Biscotti patiently waiting for his Lyka breakfast bowl (Credit: Supplied)

My dog’s verdict on Lyka?

Biscotti is a big fan of Lyka. After 37 days on his new Lyka diet, he is eating full bowls.

He has lost 2kg since transitioning to his new diet, which is great news, since I noted in his profile that he was carrying extra weight.

What I (and my dog, if he could talk to me) like best about Lyka is how fresh all of the meals are. You can see chunks of meat and veges in the food which is really nice. I feel great giving it to him and confident that he is getting a nice, balanced diet.

Advertisement

The ease of using and ordering Lyka is also a huge bonus. It is delivered automatically, but I can change his meals if I prefer and also delay the delivery. Lyka will send me a reminder before order cut-off and when payment is due to come out of my account.

The only thing I have had to get used to is all the freezer space his meals take up. But look at that face, he is worth it!

Pros and cons before you sign up

Pros Easy platform to sign up and use

Flexibility to change and customise the meals

Nutritious meals that are human-grade and made with wholefood ingredients

Lyka guides you through the process, from how much your dog should eat to how to transition your dog to the new meals

Very convenient having dog food delivered regularly Cons It is more expensive than feeding your dog standard kibble

There is no guarantee your dog will like the food

How to sign up

You can sign up for a plan or a starter box on the Lyka website. There are both half and full bowl meal plans available.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use