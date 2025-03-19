This month is National Pet Adoption Month, an initiative led by the Petstock Foundation to raise awareness and change the lives of rescue pets in need of loving homes.

From our favourite Bachelor success story, Laura Byrne is an ambassador for the foundation, who has welcomed two furry friends alongside her husband Matty J into her family home.

With over 10,000 pets currently available for adoption across the country, it is the perfect time for you to welcome your own furry companion.

(Credit: Petstock Foundation)

LAURA’S ADOPTION JOURNEY

As a national ambassador for National Pet Adoption Month, Laura is encouraging those who can to consider adopting a pet.

Fresh out of a bad breakup in 2016, Laura adopted Buster, a Bull Arab Cross who lost one of his legs as a puppy.

In March 2024, Laura and her family decided to adopt a kitten, Raspberry who is now a key member of their home.

Speaking exclusively to Woman’s Day, Laura shared, “Raspberry is the ruler of the house and even though Buster is 40 kg she’s taken over his bed and is top dog when it comes to meal times.

“Matt as well has come around, originally he wasn’t a fan of us getting a cat, but she won him over and now perches herself on his lap each night for cuddles.”

As a busy family with two young kids, Laura shared that it was important for her girls to be raised with the responsibility of being pet owners.

“Marlie and Lola don’t know that there is any other option to be honest, they have never really spent time with any animals that aren’t rescue animals so they have a real sense that when you bring home an animal you’re doing a wonderful thing giving it a loving home.

“The kids love having animals and I think it gives them such a good sense of responsibility as they help to take care of them,” she continued.

(Credit: Petstock Foundation)

Sharing to her Instagram when adopting their sassy kitten, Laura wrote, “They say that sometimes you don’t choose the pet, it chooses you. And that was what it felt like when we found our little Raspberry among all the kittens at @sydneydogsandcatshome.

“At the start Lola was so timid, she had never seen a kitten before and she was too scared to hold them, but then she spotted a tiny little fluffy tabby – the runt of her litter who had been separated from the rest of its brothers and sisters because it needed some extra TLC.

“20 mins later, Lola was still snuggling the little kitten whispering “I love you” to it, and we knew we had found our newest family member – Raspberry,” Laura wrote.

(Credit: Petstock Foundation)

ADOPTING A RESCUE PET

Currently, more than 10,000 animals, from dogs and cats to birds, guinea pigs and even larger animals like horses are in need of their forever home.

“There are so many pets that need a loving home and I think there is a deep sense of appreciation and love that comes from adopting a rescue animal rather than “buying” an animal,” Laura shared.

“I really want to change the stigma that rescue animals come with behavioural issues or past traumas – as often they have the most beautiful temperament and the incredible staff that work at so many rescue centres across the country know the temperaments of the animals that come into their care and they do an excellent job of matching pets with the right type of family.”

If you are looking for your next furry friend, visit your local Petstock store during the month of March.

On Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 March, select stores will also have rescue pets in store that will be available for adoption or fostering.

Visit www.petstock.com.au/adopt to find out more.

