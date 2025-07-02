Luke Jacobz stole hearts in Australia for his role as Angelo Rosetta in Home and Away, but only one woman has his heart: Raychel Stuart.

The lovebirds met in Los Angeles, US, where Raychel was born and bred. A few years after they’d started dating, Luke dropped to one knee and popped the question during a Thanksgiving dinner in 2018.

At the time, Luke and Raychel agreed to a long-distance relationship as the actor was “going back and forth” from America to Australia for work.

They dreamed of exchanging vows in California in November 2020, but those plans were quickly put on hold when COVID-19 spread and restrictions were put in place.

“But I’m going to marry her, whether it’s on the date we were looking at or a year later. It’s hard, though, not knowing when we’ll see each other again,” he told New Idea in 2020.

While it can be difficult to maintain romance while doing long-distance, they remained adamant on keeping the spark alive with dinner dates on FaceTime.

Flash forward a few years later, with the pandemic restrictions and the world was open once again, the lovebirds said ‘I do’ in an intimate ceremony on June 3, 2023.

Their wedding ceremony took place in Sydney’s Centennial Park, surrounded by 32 people.

“I was a mess. When I saw Raychel I just lost it because we’ve been waiting so long for it to happen. I ended up using all the tissues, and not Raychel which was part of the plan,” he told New Idea shortly after the wedding.

Shortly after, their duo expanded! In July, the actor took to social media with the exciting baby news with an adorable picture of Raychel holding a romper over her belly. On November 14, 2023, they welcomed a baby girl, Maisie.

“Maisie – you are so loved and we could not ask for anything more perfect than you. Mamma is doing so well. We had a very “eventful” delivery day but it was all worth it,” they shared on Instagram.

The pair had been trying for a child since 2017. After some difficulties and many tests which showed no signs of medical issues, the pair decided to proceed with IVF.

Luke touched on his journey in a post shared to Instagram years later in July 2025.

“No matter how much you want them, you just might not be able to have children of your own,” he wrote. “My beautiful wife and I had started to accept that this may be the case for us after years of trying, which to be honest. Is one of the hardest realities a couple could contemplate.”

“Very few people knew that Raychel and I needed help to start our family. It’s not something (at the time) you want people to know. The honest truth is- we couldn’t afford IVF.

“I say this with all sincerity: if you need help to begin your family dream- reach out, ask the questions, be curious and open for help- it is the best decision we’ve made as a couple and we are living our dream everyday now. There is hope, don’t let go of that precious hope,” he concluded.

The family is preparing to expand once more! The pair have naturally fallen pregnant with the second child – a boy!

“We are just over the moon. We’re so thrilled,” he told Woman’s Day.

