Love is noticing the little things

As you spend time with elderly loved ones across this festive season, take a moment to notice how they’re really doing.

Advertisement

Are there small changes in their mobility, their memory or mood? Has your family noticed any changes?

These times together are an opportunity to gently check in with a loved one and, if needed, start a conversation about whether they need extra support to stay happy and independent at home.

Sometimes, the greatest gift you can give is peace of mind. Knowing how someone’s health and independence are going is essential in helping them live and age comfortably.

WHAT CAN YOU DO?

If you start to notice changes or need assistance with the next steps, there are plenty of great resources on ageing that can help. Here are some to get you started.

Advertisement

As well as offering connection to independent support workers right across Australia, Mable have helpful guides and discussion starters, created with Clinical Psychologist Melissa Levi, so that you can spot the early warning signs, be equipped to start caring conversations, and take the next right step, calmly and confidently. Visit mable.com.au/holiday-check-in

For information to help you understand and access the aged care system, call 1800 200 422 or visit myagedcare.gov.au

or visit myagedcare.gov.au If you’re concerned about changes in a loved one’s memory, mood or thinking, you can find more information and support at dementia.org.au or alzheimersresearch.org.au

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.