Your weekly horoscope for August 4 – 10, 2025

Curious about what the stars have in store this week? Whether you’re starting something new, dealing with love stuff, or just looking for a little guidance, the universe has your back.
Check out your weekly horoscope for tailored insights based on your star sign. With a little help from the cosmos, you’ll be ready to take on the week feeling calm, confident, and totally in tune. ✨
Leo
July 24 – August 23
You’re an inspiration, Leo, so let your natural enthusiasm shine brightly. Combine business with pleasure and inject a sense of fun into everyday life. If you’ve taken on too much lately, consider simplifying your schedule or call in a few favours.
STAR TIP: Clothes and cosmetics might exert
a magnetic pull, so don’t shop alone this week.
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
As the sun activates your inner world, reflect on where you’re at, for these stars might kickstart a directional shift. Saturn could spring a few financial surprises through August, but a bout of short-term pain could lead to long-term gain.
STAR TIP: If a health issue has flared up, why not investigate acupuncture or hypnosis?
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Reach for your dreams… for with Mars in your sign, you’re capable of big things. Friends could inspire you to make some positive changes through August (and beyond!), while at work, your star is on the rise. Don’t waste the opportunities heading your way.
STAR TIP: Embrace spontaneity and round up a few friends to celebrate life’s little wins.
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
If you’re feeling nervous about commitment or family-related decision, try to relax. Next week should bring more clarity, but for the time being, stop pushing and focus on unwinding. Anything involving good food, music or friends should hit the spot.
STAR TIP: Someone from overseas could make contact this week… and get you thinking!
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 22
Focusing on mundane matters might prove challenging this week, especially with Mars cruising into your friendship sector. At the very least, organise a special lunch or girls night… just don’t go booking any expensive holidays, for Mercury is still retrograde.
STAR TIP: Outdoor pursuits like bushwalking or horseriding might leave you on a high.
Capricorn
December 23 – January 20
It’s been a topsy-turvy month for many Goats, but things should soon even out. If work or financial pressures have been playing on your mind, these changeable stars could leave you in a happier place. Conversations might lead to “lightbulb moments”, so listen up.
STAR TIP: A friend’s match-making efforts might produce sparks on the dating scene.
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Someone’s actions may get you riled, but rather than get swept up in the drama, try to step back. Actions taken under this week’s over-the-top stars might prove to be more impulsive than inspired. Throw yourself into something that works up a sweat instead.
STAR TIP: If an important relationship needs support, add flowers to your home’s east.
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Feeling stressed or overworked? With Venus illuminating your pleasure zone, balance the chaos with old-fashioned fun – think live shows, games nights or romantic dates and you’ve got the idea. If you’ve lost your mojo, be proactive and make an appointment.
STAR TIP: As your lucky streak grows brighter, why not enter a competition or two?
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Finding that perfect work-life balance might keep you busy this month – just as your responsibilities are stepping up, so’s your social life. Adding to the busyness, a loved one might need a helping hand, so don’t overschedule yourself.
STAR TIP: Slow down and be mindful of impulsive purchases under Saturday’s full moon.
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Notice a fresh spring in your step? Mars’ shift into Libra should lift both your spirits and your energy levels, just don’t push yourself too hard under Saturday’s full moon or an old injury could slow you down. Pace yourself and be patient.
STAR TIP: For an extra boost, wear an emerald or surround yourself with shades of green.
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
With Mars spurring you on, hit the dancefloor, catch a comedy or explore somewhere new. As your confidence climbs, it may even be you in the limelight. Balance the serious stuff with plenty of laughs, and shake off that stress.
STAR TIP: Don’t let a friend or rellie drag you into their dramas. Be their voice of reason.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Slow down, Cancer, you’re not thinking straight. A work or financial situation may be causing headaches so use August’s insightful stars to weigh up the pros and cons. Steps taken over the coming weeks could really turn things around.
STAR TIP: Homeowners, grab your gardening gloves – it looks like a backyard blitz ahead.