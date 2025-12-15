KITCHEN HQ: Festive recipes, tips and tricks to try this Christmas!

Christmas is a time for festive flavours and sharing good food with the people you love – but it doesn’t have to mean spending hours stressed in the kitchen.
Whether you’re hosting a full holiday feast or keeping things simple this year, a few easy recipes and clever tips can make all the difference.
From quick crowd-pleasing dishes to time-saving tricks that keep cooking fun, this guide is packed with simple ideas to help you enjoy a delicious Christmas without the overwhelm.
EUROPEAN CHARCUTERIE BOARD WITH MAPLE VINEGAR & MAPLE BUTTER
Bring out this party crowd pleaser at your next soiree!
- Make the maple pickled vegetables by pouring ¾ cup amber maple syrup, ½ cup water and ¾ cup maple vinegar into a pan then bring to a boil. Add 2 star anise, 2 bay leaves and 5 white peppercorns, then pour the hot mixture into a jar. Leave to cool, then add 1 carrot and 1 cucumber (both cut in ribbons), 1 sliced red onion and ¼ sliced cabbage. Transfer your jar to the fridge for at least three hours, preferably overnight.
- Make the maple spread and balsamic vinegar toast by taking 4 sourdough slices and spreading each with 1 tbsp maple spread, then add one tbsp of balsamic vinegar on top and sprinkle with a pinch of sea salt. Put them in the oven under the grill for 2 minutes or until toasted.
- Make up the board using olives, grapes, Australian cheeses, prosciutto, salami and chorizo.
A dash of sweetness
Pure Canadian maple syrup is a subtle way to add sweetness to your Christmas dishes. Tapped from the pristine forests of Quebec, pure maple syrup is a perfect natural sweetener. $6, maplefromcanada.au
FLAVOURS OF THE WORLD
Raise a glass and toast the holidays with these international cocktails!
Bahama Mama
Coconut and dark rums make blissful peace in this smoothie from Paradise Island’s John Watkins Distillery.
- Combine 45ml coconut rum, 15ml aged rum, 30ml pineapple juice, 30ml fresh orange juice, 15ml pomegranate syrup and 1 lime wedge in a shaker.
- Gently muddle the lime wedge and then pour the contents of the shaker into a tall glass.
- Fill the glass two-thirds of the way with crushed ice, add a straw, then top with more crushed ice. Garnish with an orange slice and brandied cherry.
Caipirinha
Brazil’s national cocktail contains a sweet and citrusy blend of cachaCa, sugar and muddled lime.
- Combine 60ml cachaca, 5 lime wedges, 45ml simple syrup and 1 sugar cube in a shaker.
- Muddle thoroughly and fill the shaker with cracked ice.
- Shake 5 or 6 times and pour the contents of the shaker into a double rocks glass.\
Nordic Mule
The Scandinavian spirit akvavit adds a herby flavour to this bubbly cocktail fromK-Bar in Copenhagen.
- Combine 45ml akvavit (such as Aalborg Taffel), 45ml elderflower liqueur and 45ml fresh lime juice in a shaker.
- Add 1 or 2 ice pebbles, shake briefly, and pour into a large wineglass filled with cracked ice. Top with ginger beer.
- Skewer 2 thin cucumber slices with a dill sprig and perch them on the rim of the glass.
TRES BON!
France is famous for its wine and pastries, and when you put them together you get a match made in heaven.
Fourth Wave Wine has released five patisserie-inspired varietals, each taking a nod to France’s iconic boulangeries.
Choose from Raspberry Eclair Moscato, Passionfruit Friand Sauvignon Blanc, a Pineapple Madeline Pinot Gris, a Creme Brulee Chardonnay and Strawberry Macaron Rosé. $16.99 at Dan Murphys.