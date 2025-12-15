KITCHEN HQ: Festive recipes, tips and tricks to try this Christmas!

Christmas is a time for festive flavours and sharing good food with the people you love – but it doesn’t have to mean spending hours stressed in the kitchen.

Whether you’re hosting a full holiday feast or keeping things simple this year, a few easy recipes and clever tips can make all the difference.

From quick crowd-pleasing dishes to time-saving tricks that keep cooking fun, this guide is packed with simple ideas to help you enjoy a delicious Christmas without the overwhelm.

EUROPEAN CHARCUTERIE BOARD WITH MAPLE VINEGAR & MAPLE BUTTER

Bring out this party crowd pleaser at your next soiree!

Make the maple pickled vegetables by pouring ¾ cup amber maple syrup, ½ cup water and ¾ cup maple vinegar into a pan then bring to a boil. Add 2 star anise, 2 bay leaves and 5 white peppercorns, then pour the hot mixture into a jar. Leave to cool, then add 1 carrot and 1 cucumber (both cut in ribbons), 1 sliced red onion and ¼ sliced cabbage. Transfer your jar to the fridge for at least three hours, preferably overnight. Make the maple spread and balsamic vinegar toast by taking 4 sourdough slices and spreading each with 1 tbsp maple spread, then add one tbsp of balsamic vinegar on top and sprinkle with a pinch of sea salt. Put them in the oven under the grill for 2 minutes or until toasted. Make up the board using olives, grapes, Australian cheeses, prosciutto, salami and chorizo.

A dash of sweetness

Pure Canadian maple syrup is a subtle way to add sweetness to your Christmas dishes. Tapped from the pristine forests of Quebec, pure maple syrup is a perfect natural sweetener. $6, maplefromcanada.au

FLAVOURS OF THE WORLD

Raise a glass and toast the holidays with these international cocktails!

Bahama Mama

Coconut and dark rums make blissful peace in this smoothie from Paradise Island’s John Watkins Distillery.

Combine 45ml coconut rum, 15ml aged rum, 30ml pineapple juice, 30ml fresh orange juice, 15ml pomegranate syrup and 1 lime wedge in a shaker. Gently muddle the lime wedge and then pour the contents of the shaker into a tall glass. Fill the glass two-thirds of the way with crushed ice, add a straw, then top with more crushed ice. Garnish with an orange slice and brandied cherry.

Caipirinha

Brazil’s national cocktail contains a sweet and citrusy blend of cachaCa, sugar and muddled lime.

Combine 60ml cachaca, 5 lime wedges, 45ml simple syrup and 1 sugar cube in a shaker. Muddle thoroughly and fill the shaker with cracked ice. Shake 5 or 6 times and pour the contents of the shaker into a double rocks glass.\

Nordic Mule

The Scandinavian spirit akvavit adds a herby flavour to this bubbly cocktail fromK-Bar in Copenhagen.

Combine 45ml akvavit (such as Aalborg Taffel), 45ml elderflower liqueur and 45ml fresh lime juice in a shaker. Add 1 or 2 ice pebbles, shake briefly, and pour into a large wineglass filled with cracked ice. Top with ginger beer. Skewer 2 thin cucumber slices with a dill sprig and perch them on the rim of the glass.

TRES BON!

France is famous for its wine and pastries, and when you put them together you get a match made in heaven.

Fourth Wave Wine has released five patisserie-inspired varietals, each taking a nod to France’s iconic boulangeries.

Choose from Raspberry Eclair Moscato, Passionfruit Friand Sauvignon Blanc, a Pineapple Madeline Pinot Gris, a Creme Brulee Chardonnay and Strawberry Macaron Rosé. $16.99 at Dan Murphys.

