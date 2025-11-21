ECOVACS Winbot Neo Mini review: The compact window-cleaning robot that punches above its weight

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Robotic window cleaners are having a moment, and for good reason. As smart home tech expands beyond floors and vacuums, Australians are turning to gadgets that eliminate the most annoying household chores, and window cleaning is high on that list.

Advertisement

Enter the newly released ECOVACS Winbot Neo Mini, launching as part of ALDI’s Special Buys on November 26. Compact, affordable, and trending thanks to ECOVACS’ reputation for clever robotics, the Neo Mini promises streak-free windows without ladders, buckets, or sore arms. With upgraded cleaning power and a smaller footprint, it aims to bring premium tech to everyday households.

Woman’s Day’s ECOVACS Winbot Neo Mini review verdict Our rating: 8 of 10

Why we rated it a 8/10: The ECOVACS Winbot Neo Mini delivers impressive cleaning performance in a compact, apartment-friendly form factor. While it still requires supervision and occasional pad maintenance, its suction strength, intelligent edge detection, and safety features make it a reliable helper for tall, large, or hard-to-reach windows. Pros Compact size fits narrow glass and is easy to store

Strong 7,500Pa suction and ultrasonic spray provide streak-free cleaning

Excellent 9-stage safety system for peace of mind Cons Requires a nearby power outlet (no battery-powered station)

Needs supervision when moving between panes

Cleaning pads require frequent rinsing during heavy cleaning sessions

What’s so special about the ECOVACS Winbot Neo Mini?

The ECOVACS Winbot Neo Mini is a compact, budget-friendly robot that automates window cleaning with strong suction, smart navigation, and safety protections.

Advertisement

Key facts:

Designed for: Apartment dwellers, homes with tall windows, balcony glass, and anyone avoiding ladders

Dimensions: 215mm x 215mm, just 55mm thin

Suction: 7,500Pa

Cleaning tech: Ultrasonic atomised spray, intelligent edge detection

Safety: 9-stage protection system, backup battery, safety tether

Compatible surfaces: Most framed windows, balcony doors, floor-to-ceiling glass panels

Designed for: Apartment dwellers, homes with tall windows, balcony glass, and anyone avoiding ladders

ECOVACS Winbot Neo Mini materials and size

ABS and PC plastics for durability

Microfibre cleaning pads

Ultrasonic spray module

High-speed internal motor

Dimensions: 215 × 215 × 55 mm

Weight: Lightweight handheld portability

Power: Mains-powered with secure tether

How to use ECOVACS Winbot Neo Mini

Prep the window: Wipe off loose dust or debris for best results.

Plug in the power cable : Ensure the outlet is close enough for the cleaning area.

: Ensure the outlet is close enough for the cleaning area. Attach the safety tether : Secure it to a stable indoor anchor point

: Secure it to a stable indoor anchor point Place the robot on the window : Press gently until suction engages.

: Press gently until suction engages. Start cleaning mode : Use the onboard button or the app (where supported).

: Use the onboard button or the app (where supported). Move to the next pane : Once finished, detach and reposition as needed.

: Once finished, detach and reposition as needed. Rinse microfibre pads: Clean after each session for streak-free performance.

Advertisement

Results from our test

Using the ECOVACS Winbot Neo Mini feels surprisingly intuitive: place it, press start, and watch it map out a neat, methodical cleaning pattern. Its suction engages instantly and remains stable, even on taller balcony windows where manual cleaning usually requires stretching or dangerous leaning. The ultrasonic spray provides a fine mist that helps lift fingerprints and grime without saturating the glass. In our testing, the finish was consistently streak-free, especially on regularly maintained windows.

The robot is quieter than older Winbot generations, and its compact shape allows it to navigate narrow panes with ease. Maintenance is simple, pads peel off easily and wash clean under warm water—but heavy-duty grime does require frequent pad rinsing mid-session.

While it isn’t fully hands-free (you’ll still move it between windows and monitor its progress), the convenience outweighs the involvement. For apartments with high balcony doors or homes with large fixed windows, the time saved is substantial.

Overall, is ECOVACS Winbot Neo Mini worth it?

For its price, the ECOVACS Winbot Neo Mini delivers meaningful value, especially for homeowners or renters with tall, hard-to-reach, or frequently smudged windows. At $299, it costs significantly less than premium robotic window cleaners while still offering key features like ultrasonic spray, intelligent navigation, and robust safety protections. The compact size is one of its biggest strengths: it handles narrow glass panes that larger Winbot models struggle with, and storing it is easy even in small apartments.

Advertisement

The workflow is simple, though not entirely hands-off. You’ll need to move it between windows and keep an eye on it while it runs, particularly if your windows have irregular framing or handles that could interrupt its path. Like all window robots, it performs best on lightly to moderately dirty glass; extremely dirty windows require rinsing the pads multiple times and may need a pre-wipe for optimal results.

Compared with ECOVACS’ more advanced W2 Pro Omni, the Neo Mini lacks the luxury of a battery-powered cleaning station or fully automated docking, but it costs far less and is physically easier to handle. For households wanting a reliable, budget-friendly robot that reduces the hassle—and physical risk—of window cleaning, the ECOVACS Winbot Neo Mini offers a strong balance of performance and affordability.

Verdict: Yes, it’s worth it—especially for apartment living, balcony doors, and anyone who hates cleaning windows.

Where to buy the ECOVACS Winbot Neo Mini

The ECOVACS Winbot Neo Mini is available as part of ALDI Special Buys from November 26th for $299, while stock lasts.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.