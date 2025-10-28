5 things you didn’t know you could use your Ziploc bag for

Ziploc bags have been a kitchen staple for decades – perfect for storing snacks, leftovers, and meal-prep ingredients. But these handy bags are far more versatile than most people realise.

Advertisement

From creative storage hacks to surprising everyday uses, here are five clever ways to get more out of your Ziploc bags.

1. DIY ice packs

Need an ice pack in a pinch? Fill a Ziploc bag with a mix of water and a little rubbing alcohol (about two parts water to one part alcohol), seal it tightly, and pop it in the freezer.

The alcohol keeps it from freezing solid, creating a flexible, reusable ice pack perfect for minor bumps, bruises, or lunchbox cooling.

2. Organise on-the-go essentials

Keep your travel bag, car, or purse clutter-free by using Ziploc bags to organise small items – think phone chargers, earbuds, or toiletries.

Advertisement

The clear plastic makes it easy to find what you need without rummaging through a mess.

3. Marinate like a pro

Instead of using a bulky dish, place your meat, seafood, or veggies and your favourite marinade inside a Ziploc bag.

The sealed design ensures the flavours are evenly distributed, and cleanup is a breeze – just toss the bag when you’re done!

(Credit: Ziploc)

Advertisement

4. Protect your food investment

We know your food is an investment needing protection. So, use Ziploc® Freezer Bags! Designed with 8 Points of Protection to help protect against freezer burn so your food doesn’t go to waste!

Whether you’re freezing a batch of homemade soup or storing extra fruit for smoothies, these bags lock in freshness and flavour so you can enjoy your food longer.

5. Keep craft supplies tidy

From beads and buttons to paintbrushes and fabric scraps, Ziploc bags make organising your craft area simple.

Label each bag for easy identification and store them in bins or drawers to keep your creative space neat and efficient.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.