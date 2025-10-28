Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Lifestyle Daily Life

5 things you didn’t know you could use your Ziploc bag for

Convenient and versatile!
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Woman's Day Logo

Ziploc bags have been a kitchen staple for decades – perfect for storing snacks, leftovers, and meal-prep ingredients. But these handy bags are far more versatile than most people realise. 

Advertisement

From creative storage hacks to surprising everyday uses, here are five clever ways to get more out of your Ziploc bags.

1. DIY ice packs

Need an ice pack in a pinch? Fill a Ziploc bag with a mix of water and a little rubbing alcohol (about two parts water to one part alcohol), seal it tightly, and pop it in the freezer. 

The alcohol keeps it from freezing solid, creating a flexible, reusable ice pack perfect for minor bumps, bruises, or lunchbox cooling.

2. Organise on-the-go essentials

    Keep your travel bag, car, or purse clutter-free by using Ziploc bags to organise small items – think phone chargers, earbuds, or toiletries. 

    Advertisement

    The clear plastic makes it easy to find what you need without rummaging through a mess.

    3. Marinate like a pro

      Instead of using a bulky dish, place your meat, seafood, or veggies and your favourite marinade inside a Ziploc bag. 

      The sealed design ensures the flavours are evenly distributed, and cleanup is a breeze – just toss the bag when you’re done!

      (Credit: Ziploc)
      Advertisement

      4. Protect your food investment

        We know your food is an investment needing protection. So, use Ziploc® Freezer Bags! Designed with 8 Points of Protection to help protect against freezer burn so your food doesn’t go to waste! 

        Whether you’re freezing a batch of homemade soup or storing extra fruit for smoothies, these bags lock in freshness and flavour so you can enjoy your food longer.

        5. Keep craft supplies tidy

          From beads and buttons to paintbrushes and fabric scraps, Ziploc bags make organising your craft area simple.

          Label each bag for easy identification and store them in bins or drawers to keep your creative space neat and efficient.

          Advertisement
          Woman's Day Logo
          Woman's Day team

          Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

          Related stories

          Advertisement
          Advertisement