Everyone’s heart strings are very unique, but somehow author Nicholas Sparks knows exactly what strings to pluck when creating his gut-wrenching and cry-worthy romance novels that grip the entire population.

Not only does he know how to exactly make us cry, but he gives readers an extremely high expectation of love – that never comes true… but a girl can dream right?

Nicholas is the mastermind behind countless iconic romance movies. (Credits: Getty) (Credit: Getty)

But if you’re not a reader, thankfully many brilliant minds in the entertainment industry have recognised his talents, adapting many of his books into movies.

Nicholas, 58, has written 24 books in his career and of these novels, twelve have been adapted into heart crushing movies, attracting the most swoon-worthy actors and actresses of the time.

His legacy was cemented with The Notebook, which was cinematically released in 2004. But he was behind many other love stories that permanently altered viewers’ perception of love.

In an interview with People, the North Caroline-based author revealed which adaptation stood out from the rest.

Rachel McAdams & Ryan Gosling recreated their iconic Notebook kiss at the 2005 MTV Awards. (Credits: Getty) (Credit: Getty)

“The one I’ve seen the most is A Walk to Remember,” he said of the 2022 movie starring Mandy Moor and Shane West, before admitting The Notebook was an “iconic” adaptation that will “stand the test of time.”

So, what are these other book-to-movie adaptations? Below we’ve listed every Nicholas Sparks book that have been transformed into a film, and where you can watch the movies in Australia.

