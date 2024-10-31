Everyone’s heart strings are very unique, but somehow author Nicholas Sparks knows exactly what strings to pluck when creating his gut-wrenching and cry-worthy romance novels that grip the entire population.
Not only does he know how to exactly make us cry, but he gives readers an extremely high expectation of love – that never comes true… but a girl can dream right?
But if you’re not a reader, thankfully many brilliant minds in the entertainment industry have recognised his talents, adapting many of his books into movies.
Nicholas, 58, has written 24 books in his career and of these novels, twelve have been adapted into heart crushing movies, attracting the most swoon-worthy actors and actresses of the time.
His legacy was cemented with The Notebook, which was cinematically released in 2004. But he was behind many other love stories that permanently altered viewers’ perception of love.
In an interview with People, the North Caroline-based author revealed which adaptation stood out from the rest.
“The one I’ve seen the most is A Walk to Remember,” he said of the 2022 movie starring Mandy Moor and Shane West, before admitting The Notebook was an “iconic” adaptation that will “stand the test of time.”
So, what are these other book-to-movie adaptations? Below we’ve listed every Nicholas Sparks book that have been transformed into a film, and where you can watch the movies in Australia.
The Notebook
Binge
Starting off strong with one of the most iconic Nicholas Sparks films, The Notebook.
Most people would know the plot, given it is the love story of the century! But the 2004 movie follows an elderly man reading to the woman he loves, suffering from dementia. His story explores the difficult journey of two young lovers whose romance is threatened by their differing social classes.
Portraying the young lovers Allie and Noah is Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling.
Safe Haven
Stan
Arguably one of our favourite movies from Nicholas is the 2013 movie, Safe Haven, starring Julianne Hough and Josh Duhamel as the love interests Katie and Alex respectively.
A protective man who continues to reach out, despite her attempts to push him away? How could we say no!
Katie is an unexpected newcomer to a small town. While Alex may see her as mysterious and distant, Katie is actually escaping a toxic relationship. This film does have themes of abuse, so viewer discretion is advised.
The Longest Ride
Disney+
If you haven’t fallen in love with a cowboy, you’re missing out! And if you can’t get a cowboy in real life, The Longest Ride might just be the next best thing.
The 2015 movie stars Scott Eastwood and Britt Robertson as the modern lovebirds, Luke and Sophia. While we are exploring this love story, Sophia makes an unexpected friendship with 90-year-old Ira, who shares his own love story as a youth.
The Lucky One
Stan
We’ve seen Zac Efron sing and dance, but something about him in a romance film really cemented his heartthrob status. Zac portrays troubled Marine, Logan in the 2012 film, The Lucky One, who seeks out his ‘lucky charm’ Beth, played by Taylor Schilling, while serving in Iraq.
Beth is a single mother with a troubled ex-partner, living and running a business with her hilarious mother played by Blythe Danner.
The Last Song
Disney+
The Last Song was where Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth first met, if you can ignore their relationships tragic ending years later, it does make the movie feel more sentimental.
Ronnie is a rebellious young girl sent to a Southern beach town for the summer to live with her father – whom she hasn’t spoken regularly with following her parents divorce. But in this quiet town, Ronnie finds unexpected love with Will who comes from a differing societal class.
The Best of Me
Stan
We’ll always hold a special place in our hearts for that young love, but alas it doesn’t always work out – or could it?
The Best Of Me sees high school sweethearts reunited for the first time in years in their quite hometown. James Marsden portrays Dawson, with Michelle Monaghan taking on love interest Amanda. Meanwhile, their younger counterparts are played by Luke Bracey and Liana Liberato.
Message in a Bottle
Binge
Message in a Bottle kicked off Nicholas’ introduction into the world of film as his first book-to-movie adaptation which released in 1999.
The title heavily suggest what the film will follow… Theresa, played by Robin Wright, discovers a love letter captured inside a bottle on the beach. She becomes determined to track down the author when she stumbles upon Garret, played by Kevin Costner.
Dear John
Stan
Solider romances are Nicholas’ bread and butter at this point! Channing Tatum portrays John, a solider returning home for a short time when he falls in love with college student, Savannah played by Amanda Seyfried.
Dear John will pluck at the heart string of those struggling with long-distance relationships.
A Walk to Remember
Stan
A Walk to Remember is Nicholas’ most watched book-to-movie adaptations, so it must be brilliant.
The 2002 film follows two young teenagers with singer Mandy Moore portraying Jamie Sullivan and Shane West as Landon Carter. The pair are thrown together when Landon causes mischief and is sentenced to community service.
Deliverance Creek
Apple TV+
Deliverance Creek marked Nicholas’ television debut in 2014. The drama series is set two years into the Civil War with widowed young mother Belle, played by Lauren Ambrose, attempts to defend her family’s land at all costs.
But it wouldn’t be a Nicholas project if there wasn’t romance or high personal stakes.
The Choice
Stan
Travis Parker doesn’t typically pursue relationships with women, that is until Gabby Holland moves next door. While he cannot help but be curious about his new neighbour, she doesn’t particularly like him.
The Choice was released in 2016, starring Teresa Palmer and Benjamin Walker as the love interests.
Nights in Rodanthe
SBS
Looking for a forbidden romance? Look no further. Richard Gere portrays Paul, a doctor travelling to see his estranged son when sparks fly with a married woman – who is deeply unhappy in her relationship.
Portraying his love interest in the 2008 film is Diane Lane as Adrienne.