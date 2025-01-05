Filming season two of Black Snow ‘took a toll’ on Megan Smart

Megan Smart loved sinking her teeth into her role as police officer Samara Kahlil on Black Snow, but the experience wasn’t without its challenges.

Advertisement

“Samara had experienced a lot of traumas in her life,” Megan, 26, tells TV WEEK. “It was incredibly challenging subject matter. I certainly felt it take a toll on my mental side of my body.”

The six-part second season of Black Snow reinvestigates the missing cold case of Zoe Jacobs (Jana McKinnon), who “ran away” from her 21st birthday party in 2003 from the small town of Moorevale in Queensland.

Megan as policewoman Samara, with Travis Fimmel as Detective James Cormack (Credit: Stan)

When police officer Samara – Zoe’s childhood friend – discovers her blue backpack when responding to a report of illegal squatting which seems to have been abandoned decades ago, she reopens the case seeking justice for her friend.

Advertisement

Actress Alana Mansour plays the younger version of Samara, so Megan and Jana never worked together on set despite their characters intertwined storylines. But their paths most certainly crossed, and they became great friends in real life.

“We made a really beautiful little friendship offset,” Megan reveals. “We stayed in the same building, and we would hang out after work. When you’re working away for a role it’s like being on school camp.”

As the evile Anne in Home and Away, with Tane and Felcity (Credit: Channel 7)

Black Snow was filmed in Gold Coast, QLD, which was far away for Megan who has just relocated to London, England, but it is something she is used to after working as an actress for nearly a decade.

Advertisement

Megan has appeared in the hit series Class of 07′, The Secret Daughter and even Home and Away where she played Anne Sherman, Tane’s (Ethan Browne) vicious stalker who poisoned him and tried to kill him.

“It’s really fun to play the villain,” she says. “I got to wear this ridiculous hazmat suit, and I was scattering rose petals [in scenes on Home and Away]. It was outrageous.”

“That’s what I find I really joyful about playing a range of characters. I’ve played a stalker, a murderer, a cop, a patient in a mental hospital. I’ve played the other woman. I’ve been really lucky to try my hand with a lot [of roles].”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use