Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman & Michelle Pfeiffer team up in bold new series, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

If you’re looking for your next binge-worthy dramedy, Margo’s Got Money Troubles is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about releases of 2026.

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Adapted from Margo’s Got Money Troubles by Rufi Thorpe, this upcoming series blends humour, chaos, and heartfelt storytelling.

Set to premiere on Apple TV+ on April 15, the series has already generated buzz thanks to its bold premise and an A-list ensemble cast.

Here’s everything to know!

(Credit: Apple TV) (Credit: Apple TV)

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WHAT IS MARGO’S GOT MONEY TROUBLES ABOUT?

Margo, a 20-year-old college student, finds her life turned upside down after a brief relationship with her English professor leads to an unexpected pregnancy. Suddenly, she’s juggling motherhood, unemployment, and the threat of eviction.

Things get even more complicated (and interesting) when her estranged father moves in, offering childcare – but also bringing along his larger-than-life personality and unconventional advice, shaped by his past in professional wrestling.

In a bid to stay afloat financially, Margo launches an OnlyFans account. What follows is a mix of awkward, funny, and surprisingly touching moments as she tries to balance independence, identity, and responsibility in a world that isn’t exactly set up for her to succeed.

(Credit: Apple TV)

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WHO IS IN THE CAST?

One of the biggest draws of the series is its impressive lineup of actors:

Elle Fanning plays Margo, the sharp yet overwhelmed young mother at the centre of it all.

Nick Offerman steps in as Jinx, her estranged, ex-wrestler dad.

Michelle Pfeiffer portrays Shyanne, Margo’s complicated mother.

Nicole Kidman appears as a mediator between Margo and her ex.

Michael Angarano plays Mark.

MARGO’S GOT MONEY TROUBLES TRAILER

WHERE TO WATCH MARGO’S GOT MONEY TROUBLES

The highly-anticipated new series drops on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, April 15 2026.

Stream Margo’s Got Money Troubles on Apple TV+ from $12.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial. Subscribe now.

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