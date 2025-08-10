The Travel Guides team celebrates four huge Logies wins in a row

When Travel Guides took out Best Lifestyle Program at the Logies, it was the show’s fourth win in a row. But it was still a huge thrill for Newcastle’s Fren family, who’ve been with Travel Guides since it began in 2017.

Advertisement

“It’s always overwhelming and it’s very exciting,” mum Cathy tells TV WEEK. “I was shaking.”

The show’s cast celebrate their fourth Logie win. (Credit: PHILLIP CASTLETON)

“I was sitting at the table, thinking there’s no way we can win again,” adds daughter Victoria. “Anyway, now we’ve got four in the bag. Next year we’ve got to go for five!”

The family are excited to start filming again. “Bring it on!” says dad Mark.

Advertisement

Last season saw Danielle, who recently married son Jono, make an appearance on the show. Jono says viewers will have to ‘“wait and see” whether she turns up again, but his sister, Victoria, thinks there should be a lot more of Danielle and of her own spouse, Nathan.

“Let’s get rid of the oldies and let’s bring in my husband,” she suggests with a laugh. “We’ve got Danielle, then we’ve really got the awesome foursome!”

“That’s outrageous!” Mark says. “I’ve never heard anything more ridiculous!”

But Mark does like the idea of both Jono and Victoria’s future children one day joining them on Travel Guides.

Advertisement

“Oh my goodness, Nanny and Pop on holiday with the grandkids!”

Producer Hugh Brodie says the cast are “the luckiest people in the world, to travel and call it a job”.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.