David Tennant’s gripping new whodunnit takes place during the UK’s biggest media scandal

David Tennant is no stranger to gripping whodunnit mysteries. Following the likes of Broadchurch and The Escape Artist, the acclaimed British actor is back in a captivating new series named The Hack based on an unbelievable true story.

And, if you weren’t already sold, it comes from the pen of Emmy Winning Adolescence creator Jack Thorne.

What is The Hack about?

It was the biggest media scandal in UK history.

From the 1990s to its eventual closing down in 2011, the British tabloid News of the World engaged in the illegal phone hacking of celebrities, royalty, politicians, public service officials and, most shockingly, deceased crime victims and their families.

The investigation into the hacking, which spanned two years and resulted in multiple resignations at the Rupert Murdoch-owned company, went on to cause a ripple effect across the industry and among the wider public.

At the same time, in a dark subplot, an investigation was taking place into the murder of a private investigator.

The two shocking stories, which run in tandem from 2002–12, are at the heart of The Hack, an eight-part series co-starring David Tennant and Robert Carlyle.

While the allegations were unfolding, another investigation was taking place – one that has never been solved. In 1987 private detective Daniel Morgan was murdered in a London car park but no one was charged with the crime. The case led to five enquiries into possible police corruption and incompetence.

The Full Monty and Hamish Macbeth star Robert Carlyle plays Superintendent Dave Cook, who guides the audience through the cases. So, how does the murder link to the phone hacking? With extraordinary real-life events, the story behind the headlines turns out to be even bigger than we knew.

David Tennant plays an investigative journalist from The Guardian (Credit: ITV)

Is David Tennant’s character in The Hack real?

Yes! David Tennant’s character in The Hack is real.

The Doctor Who star plays Nick Davies, an investigative journalist at rival newspaper The Guardian, who gets a tip-off about what’s going on at the News of the World.

At first Nick’s claims are dismissed as nothing more than an unlikeable journalist casting aspersions on others. But, as more information, comes to light – including many articles containing private information about Prince William – people begin to take notice.

“This is a strange and deceptive piece of our recent history. One with so many layers to it,” writer Jack Thorne, also known for his work on Netflix series Adolescence, told ITV. “I thought, as someone who is interested in politics, I understood everything that happened. I did not. It’s a fight for the truth that really shocked me.”

Where can I watch The Hack in Australia?

To watch David Tennant’s new murder mystery, head to Stan.

The Hack lands on Stan September 24 in Australia.

The seven-part limited series is a Stan Original.

Unfortunately, Stan doesn’t offer a free trial period, but one month starts at $12.

