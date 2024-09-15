A blow-up with their builder and snubs from their fellow Blockheads leave Maddy and Charlotte feeling isolated and alone this week on The Block.

“It was sad that our initial experience with some of the contestants wasn’t overly positive,” Maddy, 25, tells TV WEEK. “Everyone else had already formed cliques so it was hard to break into those relationships. Upon reflecting on it, I actually felt very lonely.”

It’s Kitchen Week, and it is shaping up to be a horrible one for the Sydney sisters as they attempt to complete the heart of the home – arguably the room that sells houses.

Will Maddy and Charlotte survive the week from hell? (Credit: CH9)

Not only is Maddy snubbed by the other contestants on her 25th birthday, with no-one acknowledging her special day, but they also butt heads with their builder, Zac, who leaves Charlotte in tears after accusing her of going over his head when making decisions.

“I know tradies can be a little rough around the edges,” Charlotte, 22, says. “But it was a little bit too rough for us. We’re not princesses, we were just asking for a bit of human decency.”

Leaving the girls high and dry, Zac storms off site in a rage, so they ask Fans vs Favourites contestant and seasoned carpenter Kyal, 38 − who is back on site with wife and season 8 The Block partner Kara, 37, for a challenge − if he would help them complete the kitchen.

Builder Zac has it out with Charlotte on site (Credit: CH9)

This move only isolates them further from their fellow contestants, who believe this will give them an unfair advantage in the competition.

“We weren’t aware anyone was threatened by us asking the question,” Maddy says. “We were desperate for a builder, so we didn’t think much of it.”

