All the celebrities joining season two of The Assembly season two

The ground-breaking and critically acclaimed series The Assembly is returning for a second season.

Advertisement

Airing on Sunday 21 September at 7:30pm on ABC TV, here’s everything you need to know about its return. And, why you should catch up on season one if you missed it.

What is The Assembly?

In The Assembly, Australia’s most revered journalist, Leigh Sales, mentors a group of Autistic journalism students who interview some of Australia’s most prolific stars. There’s are just a few rules: no subject is out of bounds, nothing is off limits, and anything can happen.

Sam Neil took the hot seat as one of season one’s guests (Credit: ABC)

The show is a bold, empathetic masterclass in journalism that delivers Australia’s most unfiltered, raw celebrity interviews. They’ve even been joined by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Advertisement

Each episode, a diverse mix of Autistic Australian journalism students from far and wide join Leigh Sales for a masterclass in interviewing. Although, Leigh learns a thing or two herself.

We watch as the students research the talent and build their interview questions. Then, we get to see the interview in action. Their questions disarm, surprise, and ultimately build emotional connections with each famous face.

Last season, Sam Neil covered everything from his cancer diagnosis to whether he would be interesting in courting Leigh Sales.

Which celebrities will be in season two?

In the new season, six well-known Australian figures take the hot seat.

Advertisement

Award-winning actor Richard Roxburgh, breakout star Guy Sebastian, legendary journalist and five-time TV Week Gold Logie award winner Ray Martin, comedic darling Julia Morris, Australian of the Year Steve Waugh, and much-loved cook Maggie Beer are all featured this season.

What do the students get out of it?

Leigh teaches her class from Macquarie University. As part of the intensive, students can join in on exclusive behind the scenes tours of the workings of the ABC studios, sit in on masterclasses with industry pros, and learn directly from Sales on how to nail the art of the interview.

Bethany Woodman of The Assembly season one joined Amanda Keller at the TV WEEK Logies Awards 2025 (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

When the series launched last year, Leigh describes the series to TV WEEK as “funny, touching, and surprising,” hitting the famous guests with “brilliant and unexpected questions”.

Advertisement

The series has had profound impact on the lives of the students. Thanks to the candid, touching nature of the questions, the feeling goes both ways with guests rarely leaving the interview sans tears.

Amanda Keller, who featured in season one, joined student Bethany Woodman to present at this year’s TV Week Logie Awards.

“I definitely didn’t think I would be here today,” Woodman told Keller, explaining her battle with bullying. “Then, I met the beautiful people who created The Assembly [who] encouraged [me to be myself], and now I’ve presented an award at The Logies”.

When can I watch season 2?

The Assembly season two will air Sunday, 21 September at 7:30pm on ABC TV, with all episodes available to stream on ABCiview.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.