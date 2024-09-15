While most couples would find racing around the world and spending 24/7 together a little testing, it’s just normal life for country music stars and Amazing Race contestants Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley.



“We travel and tour together anyway, so I think our job really set us up for this race,” Brooke, 43, tells TV WEEK. “That was the biggest appeal for us. We were like, ‘Hell yeah, let’s go do something that’s outside of music for a while!’”

The couple, who have been married 15 years and share two kids, Tiggy, 11, and Elroy, 4, drew on their history of hitting the road to get through some of The Amazing Race’s tougher challenges.



“Because we do work together constantly, we have in the forefront of our mind to treat each other with respect, not be snappy at each other – especially when we’re doing things that are so out of our comfort zone,” Brooke explains. “I’m not saying we got it right every time, but we certainly are not divorced!”



While it was Adam’s first time on a reality show, Brooke is a veteran, having placed runner-up on the 2022 edition of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!. So how did the two series stack up?

“They’re both great in their own ways, but if I could do either again I’d do Amazing Race, because you can actually eat on that show,” Brooke laughs. “But really, I just enjoy working in a team and I loved doing it with Adam. It’s nice to share it with someone.”



With one reality series under their belt, Brooke says she and Adam would be open to doing another.

“Gogglebox would be perfect,” Brooke reveals. “I am already a couch potato.”

And as an added bonus: no bush tucker trials to be seen!

