Is Tammy Hembrow joining The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives?

Tammy Hembrow and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast member Chase McWhorter broke the internet after sharing a flirty Coachella snap – and naturally, the rumours started flying.

Was Australia’s golden girl dating the ex of Miranda – a star of Disney’s most-watched reality show and member of the famous TikTok group MomTok? And more importantly… was this her soft launch into the series?

“He’s definitely just a friend,” the mum of three tells TV WEEK with a laugh. “I think he’s great. He was commenting on all my stuff, so it was funny that we finally actually met. We did a fun little post together and hung out a bit that day, but definitely just friend vibes.”

Their encounter comes after Chase recently confessed his infatuation with Tammy on Harry Jowsey’s (Too Hot To Handle) podcast, Boyfriend Material.

“She’s my celebrity crush – has been for years,” he told Harry. “She only recently followed me back. That is when I was like, ‘This is God’s plan.'”

While Shark! cast member and the country’s most-followed fitness influencer Tammy, 32, confirms there’s no romance between the pair, she’s not exactly shutting the door on the show – especially after she was also spotted with Miranda herself – Chase’s baby mama – at the star-studded Coachella festival.

“I am a huge fan of Miranda’s,” Tammy says. “I think that show’s so good. Honestly, get me in there. I love all of them.”

Matt and Tammy were married in November 2024 and were split by June 2025. (Credit: Instagram/Jack Henry)

And while she might not be joining the cast just yet, Tammy is entering a new era in her personal life. Following her very public split from Love Island’s Matt Zukowski, she says she’s happier than ever – and back on the dating scene.

“I’m loving life right now,” she shares. “In terms of my divorce, I’ve moved on from that. My kids are happy. I’m happy. And yes, I am dating again.”

As for whether she’s juggling multiple suitors? Not quite. She has confirmed in a White Fox After Hours podcast that she has a new boyfriend – influencer and actor Grayson Te Moana.

Tammy and new boyfriend Grayson Te Moana before a Carla Zampatti fashion show. (Credit: Instagram)

“I’m too much of a lover girl to have a roster – I couldn’t handle that,” she laughs. “That’s all I’ll say on that for now.”

So… no romance with Chase… but a cameo on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives? Honestly – we are here for it!