Walking onto the set of Sullivan’s Crossing for the first day of filming, Chad Michael Murray was hit by a wave of nostalgia. Not only was he returning to CW Studios in Hollywood – the studio that produced his star-making show, One Tree Hill, more than two decades ago – but he was also about to star opposite a familiar face from his past.

Before he found global fame as high-schooler Lucas Scott in One Tree Hill, the actor oozed his charm in Gilmore Girls, helmed by Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel.

Chad starred on Gilmore Girls as rebellious student Tristan Dugray who took notice of Rory. (Credit: Ron Batzdorff)

Having had only a small guest role, Chad, 43, never expected to see the cast again – until Scott Patterson, who played Luke on the show, was cast as Harry ‘Sully’ Sullivan in Stan’s romantic drama.

“It was so bizarre,” Chad tells TV WEEK of reconnecting with his former co-star.

“We were on a show together 25 years ago, but our characters never actually crossed paths. So, we [Scott and Chad] didn’t really work together until now. But it’s comforting knowing somebody when you start a job. Often you walk in blind and don’t know the team, so there’s always some nerves. It took the edge off.”

Sullivan’s Crossing follows Maggie (Morgan Kohan), a Boston surgeon who returns to her hometown when her business partner is indicted for fraud. Back to her roots, Maggie reunites with her estranged father, Sully, and meets mysterious local Cal Jones (Chad).

Now in season three, Maggie and Cal are finally together after a will-they-won’t-they tease of a storyline.

From teenage heartthrob to doting dad, Chad Michael Murray life has been a rollercoaster: “what a ride!” he says. (Credit: Stan)

“You often get thrown into the sexiest scenes in the first days of filming, when all you’ve done is say hello,” Chad explains. “It’s because they [producers] are worried that two people aren’t going to get along and those sexy scenes will be disastrous. But Morgan and I have grown an awesome friendship. The fact that the relationship between Cal and Maggie has stretched out has only made our chemistry and bond stronger.”

With time, he adds, they’ve also become more in tune with each other’s acting performances.

“In season three – the ‘spicy’ season – we can play a bit more,” he says. “It’s never easy to be thrown into a love scene and I want my co-star to be comfortable. But we’ve been together for three years and have a great open dialogue.”

“Morgan is a phenomenal actress,” Chad says of his co-star. (Credit: Stan)

In a year littered with ‘full-circle moments’ – including Freakier Friday, which sees Chad reprise his 2003 movie role alongside Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis – the actor has been able to reflect on his career and how he’s adjusted to fame.

“When I was in my twenties, I knew very little about the world,” he says. “I was thrown into a scenario that I couldn’t understand or contemplate. No one could explain it to me and I didn’t necessarily have good role models around me. So, you’re thrust into this thing with so much expected of you. Ultimately, you can burn out.”

Now, as a father of three – two daughters and a son – with wife Sarah Roemer, Chad is focused more on finding balance and what works best for his family.

“I get up every morning, change my baby’s diaper, clean up the mess and get the kids to school. It’s just different now,” he says.

Chad rocketed to fame after starring as Lucas Scott in One Tree Hill alongside Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lez and James Lafferty.

And as for his career, the actor will never leave the screen. But now it’s about balance.

“We’re continuing to find that even keel where we can exist in both worlds, and I can do the job and connect with fans around the world – which I absolutely love doing. I don’t take things so seriously now. I enjoy my family, and I have the ability to say no if I’m feeling burnt out.

“But I will do this [job] forever, I’m a lifer! What a crazy, wild ride!”

Sullivan’s Crossing is available on Stan

