Rachel and Ryan Carr quickly became fan-favourites when they competed on beloved Australian renovation series, The Block in 2022. Now, the lovebirds are returning to the screen in their own show, Holiday Home Makeover.

Their stint on The Block was no ordinary journey after suddenly stopping their lives to replace Joel and Elle, who suddenly quit the series.

Holiday Home Makeover will follow the husband and wife as they renovate an ordinary house into their dream holiday home.

Despite their experience on The Block, they certainly go through some challenges in the new program as they described themselves as being “stretched to the eyeballs” in an interview with 9Entertainment.

But it’s nothing they haven’t experienced before!

Despite their late start on the program, Ryan and Rachel became front-runners in the competition. Auction day proved difficult for Ryan and Rachel as all the initial bids were under the reserve price. The pair ended up walking away from the competition with a profit of $169,000.85.

Thankfully, the flurry of emotions didn’t deter these two from the screen.

In 2023, the parents teased a project was in the works during an interview with Woman’s Day.

“We’d love to do our own show,” she admitted.

However, they admittedly aren’t racing to return to The Block given the large amount of time spent away from their three children, Everleigh, Mila, and Tommy.

“It’s not about the experience, it’s about what happens when you come home. And trying to repair what happens when you leave your kids for that amount of time. It’s not worth it,” she told Woman’s Day.

As of yet, Nine has not confirmed the release date for Ryan and Rachel’s Holiday Home Makeover.

