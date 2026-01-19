Rachel Hunter spills on Rod Stewart marriage in jungle tell-all

Former supermodel Rachel Hunter has shared details of her marriage to British rock star Rod Stewart in a jungle tell-all with her fellow contestants on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Advertisement

The star dished details on her high-profile union as the celebs sat around the campfire during the January 19 episode of the show.

When asked about how she and Rod met by Australian radio presenter and comedian Concetta Caristo, Rachel, 56, was happy to open up about how it happened “in a nightclub”.

“Literally three weeks later, I was engaged. Three months later I was married….”

Rachel Hunter chatted about marriage to Rod Stewart. (Credit: Channel 10)

Advertisement

Former Neighbours star Rebekah Elmaloglou then asked Rachel how long she and Rod were married for.

“We were together for like seven years… It was great,” Rachel replied, before American actor Barry Williams asked the former model for more details.

“That world you stepped into had to be extraordinary,” he said, as Rachel agreed.

“The indulgences, the money… at that time it had to be overwhelming in some ways?”

Advertisement

“I always kind of feel like I’m the chameleon on top of the rock,” Rachel explained.

“You just kind of adapt. We were on the road, it was magic.

“We had an amazing relationship and we have a lot of respect for each other, there are loads of kids involved. But it was just a beautiful seven years of my life that kinda happened.”

Rachel and Rod were together more than seven years. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

In a piece to camera, Rachel denied her marriage had been “crazy and wild”, saying “it was just part of my life”.

Rachel and Rod separated when Rachel was in her late 20s and the star told her fellow campers that turning 27 had impacted her.

“Literally hitting that 27-year-old stage going ‘who am I, what am I, where am I going with my life?’” she explained, adding that she and Rod are still “very good friends”.

It’s not the first time the star has dished on her romance with Rod, now 81, who is 24 years her senior and went on to marry his third wife, Penny Lancaster.

Advertisement

The couple have two kids together – bringing the number of children fathered by Rod to eight.

In a candid 2019 interview with the Mail on Sunday’s Weekend magazine, Rod admitted he “couldn’t believe it” when Rachel left him.

“I was a rock star. You don’t dump a rock star! It knocked me for six,” he said.

Rod was shocked when Rachel left him. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

However, Rachel had been finding her life with Rod oppressive and in her own interviews has spoken about how she felt she lost her identity.

In a 2001 interview with the Mirror, Rachel laid bare her torment.

“To the outside world, I was mother of two beautiful kids, a wife to Rod and a successful model without any financial worries, but, inside, I was in torment,” she said.

“By the time I was 29, I had spent eight years with someone else’s group of friends…

Advertisement

“In the nine years we were together, I’d never done anything for myself. If you’d asked me then what I liked or didn’t like, I wouldn’t have been able to tell you. I didn’t even have a hobby.

“Like lots of women who marry young and find themselves mothers by the time they’re 25, I felt I no longer had an identity. I was just nothing.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues Monday, Tuesday And Wednesday At 7.30pm, And Sunday At 7pm. Watch + Stream Free On 10.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.