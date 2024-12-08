It’s a magical Christmas for Paul and Terese as they finally declare their love for one another and announce their relationship to their nearest and dearest.

“Even if their love bubble embarrasses everyone, Paul is smitten and there’s no holding him back on his declaration of love for Terese [Rebekah Elmaloglou],” Stefan Dennis, 66, who plays the wily businessman, tells TV WEEK.

“To share the good news with family and friends is a dream come true – it’s a joyous Christmas.”

Terese and Paul announce to their loved ones they are back on! (Credit: 10)

This week in Neighbours, Terese accompanies Paul to the highlands when he goes searching for his son Leo (Tim Kano), who has seemingly gone missing, wanting to support him while he’s in a panic.

When the pair arrive, they learn that Leo is, in fact, safe and sound at home, but landslides on the roads back to Erinsborough force them to spend the night together in a cheesy motel.

Neither would have chosen the location, but the chemistry between the former married couple is palpable.

The tension between the exes reaches an all time high as they cosy up in the motel (Credit: 10)

“It’s definitely an opportunity [to reconnect],” Stefan says. “It would appear the love gods have been working overtime to bring them together.”

After a night of trying to deny their feelings, worried how a relationship might affect their friendship, the pair give into temptation and embrace passionately. It’s official – they’re back on! But will everyone in their inner circle be as happy for them?

