Neighbours spoilers: Forced alone time brings Paul and Terese back together

Divine intervention
Terese and Paul are back together - and they can't keep their hands off each other!
It’s a magical Christmas for Paul and Terese as they finally declare their love for one another and announce their relationship to their nearest and dearest.

“Even if their love bubble embarrasses everyone, Paul is smitten and there’s no holding him back on his declaration of love for Terese [Rebekah Elmaloglou],” Stefan Dennis, 66, who plays the wily businessman, tells TV WEEK.

“To share the good news with family and friends is a dream come true – it’s a joyous Christmas.”

Terese in a floral dress and Paul in a button up shirt and navy slacks announce their relationship in front of their loved ones
Terese and Paul announce to their loved ones they are back on! (Credit: 10)

This week in Neighbours, Terese accompanies Paul to the highlands when he goes searching for his son Leo (Tim Kano), who has seemingly gone missing, wanting to support him while he’s in a panic.

When the pair arrive, they learn that Leo is, in fact, safe and sound at home, but landslides on the roads back to Erinsborough force them to spend the night together in a cheesy motel.

Neither would have chosen the location, but the chemistry between the former married couple is palpable.

Terese and Paul sit on a couch in a motel in red robes talking to each other
The tension between the exes reaches an all time high as they cosy up in the motel (Credit: 10)

“It’s definitely an opportunity [to reconnect],” Stefan says. “It would appear the love gods have been working overtime to bring them together.”

After a night of trying to deny their feelings, worried how a relationship might affect their friendship, the pair give into temptation and embrace passionately. It’s official – they’re back on! But will everyone in their inner circle be as happy for them?

Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

