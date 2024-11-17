Don’t let looks fool you – glamorous newcomer Yaz Shields may appear innocent enough, but she has actually arrived in Erinsborough to enact a calculated revenge plot.

This week in Neighbours, Yaz (Chrishell Stause), a “creative entrepreneur” who has made a fortune staging lighting events in the US, now wants to create an event called “Erinsborough Lights Up”.

Paul is curious as to who the new bombshell in town is (Credit: 10)

With encouragement from Aaron (Matt Wilson), she seeks out local sponsors, but already has her sights set on Eirini Rising and Erinsborough High School.

“For Yaz’s secret plan to work, she needs the community to get onboard, so connecting with Eirini Rising and the school is an expedient way to do that,” Chrishell, 43, tells TV WEEK. “It also gets her one step closer to those on her hit list – including Paul [Stefan Dennis].”

Yaz Shields is here to cause a stir (Credit: 10)

In an unguarded moment, the charming outsider tells Aaron she started her company with her brother, who is back in the US.

“Aaron takes her revelation at face value, but it does make Yaz realise she can’t afford to be nostalgic or give herself away,” Chrishell explains. “She must stay focused.”

Who is Yaz’s brother? And is he the reason she’s here to cause a stir?

