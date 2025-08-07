Everything you need to know about the new ‘The Naked Gun’ reboot

The hit film franchise The Naked Gun is heading back to cinemas.

The 2025 ‘legacy sequel’ of the comedy film stars Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson and promises to deliver all the slapstick comedy and one-liners the original films became known for in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Here’s everything we know about the new The Naked Gun.

WHO’S STARRING IN THE NEW THE NAKED GUN?

The Naked Gun stars Liam Neeson as Lieutenant Frank Drebin Jr, the son of Detective Frank Drebin (Leslie Nielson), from the original films.

It also stars Pamela Anderson as a femme fatale nightclub singer named Beth.

In October last year, Liam spoke to PEOPLE about how much he loved working with Pamela on the film.

(Credit: Paramount Pictures)

“With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her,” he said. “She’s just terrific to work with. I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She’s funny and so easy to work with. She’s going to be terrific in the film.”

In July, Pamela told Entertainment Weekly that she believes she has “a friend for life” in Liam.

“And we definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving, and he’s a good guy,” she told the publication.

“He’s a true artist. He comes from theatre and Schindler’s List and has done over a hundred films. And I did things inside out and backwards, came from television, and then my personal life kind of overshadowed my professional life. It is funny: We all come to this place in different ways, but to be able to share this experience with him is very meaningful and such an honour.”

Joining Liam and Pamela in the cast are Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, and Danny Huston.

WHAT WAS THE PLOT OF THE ORIGINAL FILM?

In the original movie, The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!, Detective Frank Drebin investigates a plot to kill Queen Elizabeth during her visit to LA, while also stumbling upon a larger conspiracy involving baseball and mind control.

Detective Frank Drebin returned for two sequels — The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear (1991) and Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult (1994)

(Credit: Paramount Pictures)

WHAT’S THE PLOT OF THE NAKED GUN REBOOT?

The sequel follows Lieutenant Frank Drebin Jr, the son of Detective Frank Drebin, as he investigates the murder of a nightclub singer’s brother, while also trying to prevent the shutdown of the Police Squad.

Where and when can I watch The Naked Gun in Australia?

The Naked Gun will hit cinemas on Thursday, August 21. After its theatrical run, you’ll be able to stream the film on Paramount+.

