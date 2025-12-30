Pretty Woman sequel “in the works” with both Julia Roberts and Richard Gere set to return!

More than three decades after Pretty Woman first charmed audiences, a sequel to the iconic romantic comedy may finally be on the way!

While fans were recently misled by fake Netflix posters claiming the film was already in production, new reports suggest genuine behind-the-scenes discussions are now taking place.

According to a senior production source who spoke to The Mirror, talks have opened between the original stars and Disney bosses – raising hopes that Pretty Woman 2 could officially be on the way. Here’s what we know!

A CLASSIC THAT’S STOOD THE TEST OF TIME

Released 35 years ago, Pretty Woman remains one of the most loved romantic films of all time.

Julia Roberts, then just 22, starred as sex worker Vivian Ward opposite Richard Gere’s billionaire businessman Edward Lewis.

Despite the 18-year age gap between the actors, their chemistry helped turn the film into a global box-office success.

The story followed Vivian after Edward hired her to accompany him to a series of high-profile social events, with the pair unexpectedly falling in love along the way.

PRETTY WOMAN 2 PLOT: WHERE COULD THE STORY GO NEXT?

Sadly, no official plot details have yet been confirmed, but Julia Roberts has previously shared her own thoughts on where Vivian’s life might have led.

Speaking in 2023, the actress suggested that Edward may have “passed away peacefully in his sleep from a heart attack, smiling,” leaving Vivian to run his business.

If this idea influences the sequel, Pretty Woman 2 could focus on Vivian as a successful and independent businesswoman – offering a modern continuation of her character rather than a simple rehash of the original romance.

However, if Richard Gere was to return to the project, writers may decide to focus on Vivian and Edward’s life together following the conclusion of the first film.

A production source has confirmed that an early script is already being worked on!

CAST: JULIA ROBERTS AND RICHARD GERE’S CONDITIONS

Fans will be pleased to hear that both Julia Roberts, now 58, and Richard Gere, 76, are reportedly open to returning.

A source told The Mirror that while no contracts have been signed, “barring any unforeseen problems, both Richard and Julia are on board.”

Richard recently addressed the sequel rumours himself while speaking to People magazine in April 2025.

When asked whether Pretty Woman could finally be getting a follow-up, and whether he would reprise his role, the actor made it clear there is one crucial requirement: “It all comes down to whether or not there’s a good script,” he told the publication.

At the moment, there is no confirmed release date for Pretty Woman 2. With contracts yet to be signed and the script still in early development, the project remains at an early stage.

However, the fact that detailed talks are underway – and that both lead actors are open to returning if the script is right – suggests the sequel is closer than ever to becoming a reality.

A SEQUEL DECADES IN THE MAKING

Although Julia Roberts previously questioned whether Pretty Woman could be made in today’s world, the film’s enduring popularity has clearly reignited interest.

For now, fans will have to wait – but the possibility of a sequel is no longer just wishful thinking!

If you want to relive the joy of original movie while anxiously awaiting news of another film, you can watch it on Disney Plus in Australia.

