MAFS’ Julia confirms new relationship with a woman after the show

She may not have found love on Married At First Sight, but Julia Vogl is now happily in a relationship.

Advertisement

Sitting down to debrief on her time in the experiment on Stan’s MAFS: After the Dinner Party, the 35-year-old confirmed she’s now dating a woman.

“I have a partner,” she announced to hosts Laura Byrne, Brittany Hockley and Jules Lund.

“Two months after the experiment finished, I went to do a singing lesson with this particular woman – it’s a woman. And I went and apparently I’m not a very good singer!

Reunited with husband Grayson McIvor on MAFS: After the Dinner Party, Julia Vogl revealed she’s now in a relationship with a woman. (Credit: Nine Network)

Advertisement

“But I realised I didn’t really want her to be my singing teacher and we’ve been seeing each other since then.”

Julia was, of course, MAFS’ first openly bisexual bride. Walking down the aisle on her wedding day, she didn’t know if there would be a man or woman waiting for her.

Paired with Grayson McIvor, while they got off to a strong start, the cracks soon began to show. Grayson talked of his struggle with their relationship not progressing to a romantic one.

During the last Dinner Party, Julia was forced to deny claims made by Bec Zacharia that she would have preferred to have been matched with a woman.

Advertisement

Even after leaving the experiment, Grayson and Julia were unable to see eye-to-eye, bickering about their interpretations of their marriage. (Credit: Nine Network)

After a tense couple of weeks, the “exhausted” couple exited the experiment during Sunday night’s Commitment Ceremony.

Shown a video of the pair’s time on the show, Julia admitted she felt “teary” watching it. “It brings up so much,” she added.

Asked whether she felt like she did invest in their relationship, she insisted she did. “Oh, 100 per cent I feel like I invested,” she said. “I gave it my all – I took on feedback, I heard what Grayson’s needs were.”

Advertisement

Accusations fly

Reunited with his ex on the aftershow, Grayson told her he felt like she “retracted a lot” off camera. “I think that Jules really avoided some of the difficult stuff,” he said. “I think she may have danced around some of the things where I felt like I just geared up and dove straight in.

“Julia wasn’t there, so when I needed something, she wasn’t there. She wasn’t physically present for me to actually bring up my needs,” he explained.

He further claimed that Julia only lived with him in their apartment for three days before moving out, having previously stated on MAFS that he felt his partner wasn’t putting any effort into their relationship.

“I spent the majority of our relationship on my own,” he insisted, which Julia staunchly denied.

Advertisement

After failing to find a romantic connection, Julia and Grayson exited the experiment on Sunday night. (Credit: Nine Network)

As they continued to bicker over their interpretations of what occurred during their marriage, previously unseen extended footage from their Dinner Party exchange revealed just how broken their relationship was.

“That tension must have been brewing under the surface for so long,” Laura said.

“Yeah, absolutely. There was a lot bubbling under the surface,” Julia agreed. “You can see it; there’s a lot of frustration. There’s a lot of resentment on both ends. A lot of both of us not feeling understood.”

Advertisement

“I love the fact that you own that you’re a bisexual woman,” Grayson said. “And I’m someone that would celebrate that for you.”

Grayson still ‘open’ to finding love

While his wife has since moved on, Grayson, 34, admitted he’s still looking for The One and is “open” to finding love.

“I’m just doing my thing,” he said. “Yeah, I’m open to it. I hope so.”

“I don’t reckon you’re going to be single for long, Grayson,” Laura told him. “After everyone watching this … I’m sure the DMs are wide open, everybody.”

Advertisement

Brittany even said she had a friend she’d be eager to set him up with, so watch this space!

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.