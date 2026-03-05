Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
MAFS’ Julia confirms new relationship with a woman after the show

The bisexual participant failed to find love with Grayson.
She may not have found love on Married At First Sight, but Julia Vogl is now happily in a relationship.

Sitting down to debrief on her time in the experiment on Stan’s MAFS: After the Dinner Party, the 35-year-old confirmed she’s now dating a woman.

“I have a partner,” she announced to hosts Laura Byrne, Brittany Hockley and Jules Lund.

“Two months after the experiment finished, I went to do a singing lesson with this particular woman – it’s a woman. And I went and apparently I’m not a very good singer!

Grayson and Julia debrief on their relationship on MAFS: After the Dinner Party
Reunited with husband Grayson McIvor on MAFS: After the Dinner Party, Julia Vogl revealed she’s now in a relationship with a woman. (Credit: Nine Network)
“But I realised I didn’t really want her to be my singing teacher and we’ve been seeing each other since then.”

Julia was, of course, MAFS’ first openly bisexual bride. Walking down the aisle on her wedding day, she didn’t know if there would be a man or woman waiting for her.

Paired with Grayson McIvor, while they got off to a strong start, the cracks soon began to show. Grayson talked of his struggle with their relationship not progressing to a romantic one.

During the last Dinner Party, Julia was forced to deny claims made by Bec Zacharia that she would have preferred to have been matched with a woman.

Grayson an Julia continue to butt heads on MAFS: After the Dinner Party
Even after leaving the experiment, Grayson and Julia were unable to see eye-to-eye, bickering about their interpretations of their marriage. (Credit: Nine Network)

After a tense couple of weeks, the “exhausted” couple exited the experiment during Sunday night’s Commitment Ceremony.

Shown a video of the pair’s time on the show, Julia admitted she felt “teary” watching it. “It brings up so much,” she added.

Asked whether she felt like she did invest in their relationship, she insisted she did. “Oh, 100 per cent I feel like I invested,” she said. “I gave it my all – I took on feedback, I heard what Grayson’s needs were.”

Accusations fly

Reunited with his ex on the aftershow, Grayson told her he felt like she “retracted a lot” off camera. “I think that Jules really avoided some of the difficult stuff,” he said. “I think she may have danced around some of the things where I felt like I just geared up and dove straight in.

“Julia wasn’t there, so when I needed something, she wasn’t there. She wasn’t physically present for me to actually bring up my needs,” he explained.

He further claimed that Julia only lived with him in their apartment for three days before moving out, having previously stated on MAFS that he felt his partner wasn’t putting any effort into their relationship.

“I spent the majority of our relationship on my own,” he insisted, which Julia staunchly denied.

Julia and Grayson call it quits on MAFS
After failing to find a romantic connection, Julia and Grayson exited the experiment on Sunday night. (Credit: Nine Network)

As they continued to bicker over their interpretations of what occurred during their marriage, previously unseen extended footage from their Dinner Party exchange revealed just how broken their relationship was.  

“That tension must have been brewing under the surface for so long,” Laura said.

“Yeah, absolutely. There was a lot bubbling under the surface,” Julia agreed. “You can see it; there’s a lot of frustration. There’s a lot of resentment on both ends. A lot of both of us not feeling understood.”

“I love the fact that you own that you’re a bisexual woman,” Grayson said. “And I’m someone that would celebrate that for you.”

Grayson still ‘open’ to finding love

While his wife has since moved on, Grayson, 34, admitted he’s still looking for The One and is “open” to finding love.

“I’m just doing my thing,” he said. “Yeah, I’m open to it. I hope so.”

“I don’t reckon you’re going to be single for long, Grayson,” Laura told him. “After everyone watching this … I’m sure the DMs are wide open, everybody.”

Brittany even said she had a friend she’d be eager to set him up with, so watch this space!

Carolyn Hiblen Writer

Carolyn Hiblen has spent the best part of two decades working in the publishing industry, covering everything from entertainment and celebrity to film, TV, music, books, lifestyle and sport. After beginning her career at FOXTEL magazine, TV WEEK and OK!, she spent several years rubbing shoulders with A-listers in Hollywood (and writing about them for the Daily Mail!) before returning to Sydney and a stint as Entertainment Editor at New Idea. Coming full-circle, she became Deputy Editor and, subsequently, Editor-in-Chief of FOXTEL magazine before going freelance in 2024. When she’s not binge-watching the latest It TV show – or chewing your ear off about it! – Carolyn has her head buried in good book or is listening to music (sometimes even at the same time!).

