Get the Married At First Sight dinner party looks

If you loved catching all the drama and glam at Married At First Sight dinner parties?
We’ve got the inside scoop how to steal your favourite MAFS stars show-stopping looks!
Yve Halter Dress in Canary Yellow
$199.99 from Bardot
Top tip: Pair your lemon maxi with nude or gold heels and delicate gold jewellery to enhance its gentle glow.
Keep makeup soft and warm-toned, and let the dress be the statement
Dante Mini Dress
$119.95 Showpo
Style your fitted-and-flared pale pink mini with white heels and a matching mini bag for a fresh, feminine look.
Add delicate silver or pearl jewellery and keep makeup soft and rosy to complement the blush tone.
Anire Nubu Dress
$233.68 from Revolve
Pair your hot pink off-the-shoulder dress with nude heels to keep the focus on the bold colour and neckline.
Go for glowing makeup—soft glam eyes, a glossy lip, and add a touch of shimmer or body highlighter on your shoulders and collarbones to make them stand out beautifully.
Lily Two Piece Set
$139.95 from Showpo
Style your vivid two-piece set with sleek heels and minimal accessories to keep it chic and balanced.
Add a structured mini bag and soft glam makeup to elevate the bold colour without overpowering it.
Michael Costello x Revolve Maeva Maxi Dress
$181.19 from Revolve
Let your maxi sequin dress shine by pairing it with barely-there heels and delicate, minimal jewels.
Keep hair understated and makeup polished but natural so the sparkle stays the star of the look.
Electric Eve Nights Satin One Shoulder Maxi Dress
$109 from Hello Molly
This stunning style dress in it’s truly regal colourway pares well with sleek metallic heels and matching statement earrings for a bold, modern finish.
Keep makeup glowing and neutral with a soft highlight to balance the vibrant colour. Sleek hair will steal the show.
Celest Shine Mesh Maxi Dress – Lilac
$105 from Hello Molly
Let pretty lilac maxi do most of the work, with a subtle pairing of silver or nude heels and a touch of shimmer on the wrists.
Keep makeup fresh and dewy with soft pink or mauve tones to complement the dreamy shade.
Chancery Hartley Maxi Dress
$140 at The Iconic
Loving this chocolate maxi dress for a point of difference. Lean into the richness of the shade by keeping accessories minimal and elegant.
Warm, natural make-up with a bold lip makes the look effortless.
Chloe Gown
$139.99 from Sheike
This stunning shade and fitted bodice makes this dress a stand out. Nude shoes are a obvious paring for such a bold shade.