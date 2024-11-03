After finally getting on the straight and narrow, Abigail is dealt a horrible blow that sends her ricocheting back into darkness in Home And Away this week.

In what’s meant to be a joyous day for Abigail (Hailey Pinto) – she’s finally going on her first date with Theo (Matt Evans) – her butterflies are soon squashed when she learns that Justin (James Stewart) has got to him first.

Levi (Tristan Gorey) is once again forced to go searching for his sister after he’s given word she has gone missing. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Taking Leah’s (Ada Nicodemou) nephew aside, he warns him against dating Abigail because of her chequered past with drugs.

Upon learning of Justin’s interference, and Theo subsequently cancelling their date, Abigail is sent spiralling and goes searching for her older brother Levi (Tristan Gorey) at the hospital.

However, in place of Levi, Abigail instead finds an opened cupboard full of morphine.

Levi (Tristan Gorey) asks Mali (Kyle Shilling) to help him find his missing sister Abigail. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“It’s less logical and more of a survival instinct,” Hailey tells TV WEEK of what’s going through her character’s head when she spots the vials of the opiate, adding: “All she can focus on is the pain she’s feeling and needing to relieve it.

“She’s realising that she’ll never escape her past, she’ll always be judged. That painful realisation drives this unrelenting need for relief, so when she spots the vials of morphine, she sees a way out.”

When Abigail is found at the hospiital, Dana (Ally Harris) provides her with brochure that could help her battle her demons. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Noticing Abigail struggling down the corridor, nurse Dana (Ally Harris) rushes to her aid and phones Levi to come in immediately.

Can Levi talk Abigail off the ledge this time or is it too late for any sort of redemption for his troubled sister?

Home And Away airs Monday to Thursday at 7pm on Channel Seven

