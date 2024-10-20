Fresh after a break from work and with a diagnosis for her problem, Bree returns to Summer Bay ready for a new start in Home And Away.

But when the doctor runs into Roo, she soon learns not everyone is happy to see her back.

Bree (Juliet Godwin, pictured) is shocked to learn Alf’s (Ray Meagher) daughter Roo is blaming her for her dad’s brush with death. (Credit: Channel 7)

When Bree (Juliet Godwin) froze during an emergency at work, Roo (Georgie Parker) angrily tells her that it nearly cost her dad Alf (Ray Meagher) his life. She’s not sure that’s something she can forgive.

“Bree is devastated after her run-in with Roo, but understands why she’s angry,” Juliet, 30, tells TV WEEK. “She knows she dropped the ball with Alf’s treatment.”

And Roo isn’t the only one to tell Bree so. Others are turning their back on the once-popular doctor and, even with the help of her partner Remi (Adam Rowland), she realises it’ll take time to convince those in the Bay she deserves a second chance.

Roo (Georgie Parker, pictured) is not sure she can ever forgive Bree for nearly killing her father, Alf. (Credit: Channel 7)

“At first, Bree is overwhelmed by everyone’s emotions,” Juliet says. “However, she’s determined to follow the guidance of her counsellor and focus on healing and trying to make amends as best she can.”

Juliet adds that although it will be tough, her character is determined to show she’s changed.

“Bree owns the fact that she made a mistake,” she says.

