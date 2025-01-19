It’s the grand opening of the new bait shop this week on Home And Away – however, its owner Alf doesn’t know it yet.

For the last couple of months, Summer Bay has been in a flurry to help Alf (Ray Meagher) get his beloved shop up and running in its new location at the caravan park after the landlord for his old venue forced him out.

Alf enjoys the brand new Bait Shop (Credit: Jeremy Greive/CH7)

With council dragging their feet, and Alf feeling a general sense of malaise about moving, there’s been serious doubts whether the Bait Shop would ever open, however just as things get back on track, his daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) devises a wicked little prank that could put a dampener on the whole thing.

Enlisting Marilyn (Emily Symons) to help her, Roo lies to Alf, saying that the council have pushed back the opening by another week, leaving poor old Alf feeling enraged.

Roo and Marilyn create a master plan to trick Alf into thinking The Bait Shop won’t open (Credit: Jeremy Greive/CH7)

Talking to TV WEEK, Emily says that while Marilyn regrets her role in the prank, she feels she “can’t say no to Roo”.

“She doesn’t want to lie to Mr Stewart, but she doesn’t want to ruin the surprise and all the effort that Roo has gone to make it work either,” she adds.

As Alf rushes to the site to give the council a peace of his mind – he is instead greeted by a huge crowd of people. And standing in the middle is none other than Roo who has a gift that will leave Alf floored.

